For some tech workers seeking green cards, the wait just got a little shorter. But it still is measured in decades.

Srikanth Paladugu poses for a portrait in Hopkinton, MA on Aug. 31, 2018. Paladugu has been waiting for a green card since 2012. His application was approved several years ago, but because of an immigration backlog for Indian nationals, he has been unable to get permanent residency.

In a rare piece of good news for (some) immigrants hoping to qualify for U.S. citizenship, the State Department has projected that in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, more than 250,000 green cards, “an all-time high,” will be made available to certain categories of foreign nationals — primarily highly skilled tech-industry workers from India, most of them already in the U.S. on employment-based visas.

The bad news is that the wait to receive one of the precious documents certifying legal permanent residency — the final stop on the legal immigration path to citizenship — may still be as long as several decades, owing to a combination of outdated policies that have not caught up to the changing trends in immigration over the last 25 years.

Highly skilled Indian workers and their families make up three-quarters of the more than one million prospective immigrants in the United States who are currently stuck in what’s known as the employment-based green card backlog. They are in the U.S. legally, generally on H-1B visas issued to immigrants holding a job requiring specialized skills. But the visas must be renewed regularly and recertified by their employers. If they lose their jobs, they may no longer be eligible to stay in the country, and they are subject to various other restrictions. Their ability to travel to their home country is limited. While awaiting legal permanent resident status, their non-citizen family members are also forced to live in a sort-of limbo: spouses often struggle to obtain work permits of their own, while their children, many of whom have spent most of their lives in the United States, risk losing legal status if they turn 21 before their parent reaches the front of the line.

If a prospective immigrant dies while waiting for a green card — an increasingly realistic possibility for Indian workers caught in the ever-expanding backlog — their family members also lose their spot in line, which in some cases means they are no longer legally permitted to live in the United States.

Current U.S. law limits both the total number of green cards made available each year — a number that has stayed the same for 30 years — as well as the percentage of that annual allotment that can be claimed by nationals of a given country to no more than seven percent of the total number of employment and family-based green cards each year. That has resulted in disproportionately long wait times for otherwise eligible green card seekers from certain countries, notably India, which has become the leading source of employment-based immigration to the U.S. since the start of the tech boom in the mid-90s. The backlog is expected to double in less than a decade.

According to a policy brief published by David Bier, an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute in March, “recently backlogged Indian workers face an impossible wait of nine decades,” while more than 200,000 Indians with currently pending petitions could die of old age before they receive their green cards.

Highly skilled foreign workers who enter the U.S. on certain types of work visas can seek to become legal permanent residents by having their employers file a petition on their behalf. However, because U.S. employers file significantly more petitions for Indian workers than are allowed under the current per-country limits, the Cato Institute’s Bier found that “the government is approving nearly two petitions for employment‐​based immigrants for every green card it is issuing to them.”

The bonanza of green cards coming in Fiscal Year 2021 is an unintended consequence of the Trump administration’s crackdown on legal immigration by family members of permanent residents already in the U.S. — what Trump has described as “chain migration.” With fewer family green cards being issued, more will be available for employment-based applicants.

