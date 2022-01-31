For Joe Burrow's Super Bowl-bound Bengals, the hard way is the only way

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    American football quarterback

They’ve got a second-year quarterback who somehow seems surprised he is in the NFL, yet plays with the pulse of an assassin. They’ve got a 38-year-old head coach who entered this season with a 6-25-1 record, but calls a game with Belichickian confidence.

They’ve got a defense that has a tendency to get burnt early, but then laughs it off and keeps pulling off fourth-quarter shutdowns.

They’ve got a kicker who never seems to miss, a pass rush that never quits and a mentality that is so detached from a franchise history of torment and tragedy, that everything from a 21-3 deficit to losing an overtime coin flip to Patrick Mahomes is brushed off as nothing.

“We’ve got a special team,” the Cincinnati Bengals' head coach, the youthful Zac Taylor, said after roaring back to defeat Kansas City 27-24 in overtime, to send that special team to a Super Bowl no one other than these guys saw coming.

Who Dey?

Dey the AFC champs.

Cincinnati follows a dangerous recipe — get down, get tough, get Joe Burrow going. Maybe the hard way is the only way for these guys. A team that had four victories last season has three in these playoffs, including defeating the AFC’s top two seeds, on the road, in consecutive weeks.

You may never find a current team less attached to its past. Everyone else naturally dismissed these guys as the rebuilding Bungles, just a team with two wins two seasons ago. Yeah, they have a heck of a young QB (Burrow) and rookie wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase), but the offensive line is patchwork, the defense is prone to big plays and the ghosts of playoffs past are floating around.

No matter. These are the new Bengals, Burrow’s Bengals, the Super Bengals.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals follow a dangerous recipe, but getting punched in the face and then punching back harder has worked three straight playoff games now. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Joe Burrow and the Bengals follow a dangerous recipe, but getting punched in the face and then punching back harder has worked three straight playoff games now. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

A group born from the ashes of seasons of losing and losing — “I’ve been pretty miserable the last few years losing so many games,” said defensive lineman Sam Hubbard — sparked by a Heisman-winning, national championship quarterback who always expects to win, but doesn’t mind laughing at himself while doing it.

Burrow grew up a couple hours drive away in Athens, Ohio, wears colorful glasses and marvels that celebrities now know his name. Yet after winning a national title at LSU, he’s one game from taking it all in the NFL. He proudly sported a massive “JB9” jeweled up pendant postgame that he wasn’t sure looked good but he thought was cool. Someone asked if it was real.

“They're real,” Burrow laughed about the stones. “I make too much money for them not to be."

This is why the Bengals walk into the championship cauldron of Arrowhead Stadium like they were stopping at their local Skyline to order a four-way. Is that Mahomes over there, leading the Chiefs on three consecutive touchdown drives? No big deal.

“Just settle in, get the jitters out,” said defensive back Vonn Bell. “They are going to make plays. But we are going to make plays too.”

K.C. scored 21 points on its first three drives and then somehow just three on its final eight. Mahomes started 17-of-19 with three touchdowns only to finish 9-of-20 with two interceptions. At one point they went six consecutive drives without scoring, including a goal-line snuff at the end of the first half that Burrow called “the turning point of the game.”

There was also the final Chiefs possession in regulation, when K.C. got to first-and-goal but after consecutive sacks by Hubbard was instead forced to kick a game-tying field goal. Then when the Chiefs got the ball to start overtime, it was Bell picking off Mahomes.

That’s the Cincy defense. It lulls you into expecting mediocrity and then the Bengals turn into the '85 Bears. They’ve given up just nine fourth-quarter points, and just 19 second-half points, in three playoff victories.

“We have a resilient group of guys,” Bell said. “We were made for that moment.”

What’s the old Mike Tyson saying? “Everybody’s got a plan until they get hit in the mouth?” The Bengals seem to wait until they get punched and then come up with the plan.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year,” Burrow said. “We didn’t want to be, but that’s how it worked out.”

As the defense stiffened, the offense kept plugging along. This is what they do too. In games and across the season. It isn’t dominant, but in the end there they are. A touchdown here. A field goal there. Another third-down conversion. Burrow not only never thinks he’s out of it, but he never plays like he is out of it either.

Taylor has admirable patience. Even down 18 on the road to the Chiefs, in a game that looked like K.C. would score 40-plus, he kept running the ball on first down, trying to piece together long drives rather than risk it deep and took field goals rather than force fourth-down conversions.

“I don't know if you ever want to get down 21-3 … [its] is not the most exciting position to be in.”” Burrow said.

The key is not letting it change you.

“I never feel like we are out of it,” Burrow said.

They weren’t. Burrow finished with 250 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Mixon grinded out 88 yards on the ground. Tee Higgins had 103 through the air. Evan McPherson booted home four field goals, including the overtime game-winner. He’s now 12-for-12 in the playoffs, the most ever without a miss in a single postseason. McPherson may be a rookie, but he wasn’t above saying he wants to surpass Adam Vinatieri’s 14 field goals in one playoff run.

“We just need three more in the Super Bowl to break the record,” he said.

The Super Bowl? The Bengals?

“Why not us?” Bell asked.

Yeah, why not them?

“I think if you told me before the season we would go to the Super Bowl, I would have called you crazy,” Burrow said. “But then we played a whole season. Nothing surprises me now.”

“One more to go.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bengals rookie kicker McPherson comes up big in clutch again

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kept to himself as he jogged onto the field in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium, saying nothing to his Cincinnati Bengals teammates. The 22-year-old rookie kicker didn't need to. They all knew what he was thinking with the season on the line. “It was going through my head,” McPherson said, "that there was a good chance we were going to the Super Bowl.” And that's exactly where they're heading. McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Benga

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Tom Cruise Narrates ‘Top Gun Maverick’ Footage Into AFC Championship Tease

    Tom Cruise is ready for some football. And for some jet fighter action. CBS Sports and the NFL married Cruise and footage from the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick into the AFC Championship tease that aired leading into the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The clip was headlined, “The Time is […]

  • Bengals rally to beat Chiefs 27-24 for Super Bowl berth

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead on McPherson’s 52-yarder. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard kick as t

  • Tom Cruise Brings Top Gun: Maverick to the AFC Championship in New NFL Promo: 'The Best of the Best'

    Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise promised "a dogfight for the AFC Championship" between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL's promo for Sunday's game

  • Bengals pull off miraculous win, knock off Chiefs in OT to go to Super Bowl LVI

    The Bengals made some history on Sunday.

  • Bengals cornerback takes shot at Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill on Twitter after Sunday’s game

    The Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill took the high road in response.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.