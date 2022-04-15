Footwear Industry in South Africa 2022: Growing Demand for Vegan Footwear, Sales and Production of Locally-Made Safety Footwear Rise

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa's footwear industry manufactures safety and protective footwear, gumboots, formal and casual footwear, school shoes, slippers, sandals, ballet shoes and children's shoes. There are 15 large factories producing more than half of local production.

The number of shoes produced locally and the number of smaller factories has declined, but the value of footwear sales has increased incrementally over the past decade, apart from 2020, reflecting price increases and higher sales of imported footwear.

Sustainability Concerns

There are concerns about the ongoing sustainability of the industry, mainly due to low productivity levels and increasing labour costs. Initiatives to grow the industry include a clothing, textile, footwear, and leather masterplan and government's production incentive programme to fund manufacturing infrastructure.

Growth Trends

Sales of sneakers have been increasing. Sportswear brands continue to hold strong positions in footwear in South Africa, including global brands such as Nike and Adidas and local brands such as Bathu and Drip. Demand for vegan footwear, which is manufactured using environment-friendly materials and alternatives to leather, is increasing, driven by rising awareness of animal rights, concerns about plastic waste, increasing demand for sustainable products, and a growing number of vegans. A subsector which has remained robust is safety footwear, where demand has been consistently high. Sales and production of locally-made safety footwear, both gumboots and leather, has increased.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of footwear in South Africa and includes information on the state and size of the sector, plans to grow the sector, regulation, developments, notable players and factors that influence the industry.

There are profiles of 57 companies including manufacturers and wholesalers such as Bolton Footwear, retailers including One Step Ahead, Mr Price and Mr Tekkie, and local brands such as Corrida (Tsonga), Bathu Swag and Veldskoen Shoes.


Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. Key Trends
3.2. Notable Players
3.3. Trade
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
6.8. Illegal Imports, Customs and Counterfeit Concerns

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • Adidas (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

  • Asmall and Sons (Pty) Ltd

  • AST Safetywear CC

  • AVI Ltd

  • Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Bathu Swag (Pty) Ltd

  • BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Blue Falcon 188 Trading (Pty) Ltd

  • BMT Streetfever (Pty) Ltd

  • Bolton Footwear (Pty) Ltd

  • Cape Union Mart International (Pty) Ltd

  • Caprini Footwear (Pty) Ltd

  • Charnaud and Company (Pty) Ltd

  • City Express Stores (Pty) Ltd

  • Corrida Shoes (Pty) Ltd

  • Dick Whittington Shoes (Pty) Ltd

  • Dodos Shoes (Pty) Ltd

  • Drip Footwear (Pty) Ltd

  • Eddels Shoes (Pty) Ltd

  • Fashion United SA (Pty) Ltd

  • Fast Fox Footwear (Pty) Ltd

  • Footgear (Pty) Ltd

  • Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Frame Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd

  • Franco Ceccato (Pty) Ltd

  • Hi-Tec Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd

  • Holdsport (Pty) Ltd

  • HTC Stores (Pty) Ltd

  • Jade E-Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Judy's Pride Fashions (Pty) Ltd

  • Kitsch Kool Properties CC

  • L A Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Labora Shoes (Pty) Ltd

  • Massmart Holdings Ltd

  • MBL Retail (Pty) Ltd

  • Michelle Footwear (Pty) Ltd

  • MoreGolf (Pty) Ltd

  • Mr Price Group Ltd

  • Mr Tekkie (Pty) Ltd

  • Nike South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • One Step Ahead CC

  • Onshelf Investment Seventy Three (Pty) Ltd

  • Palm Footwear Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

  • Pepkor Holdings Ltd

  • Pick n Pay Retailers (Pty) Ltd

  • Puma Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd

  • Queenspark (Pty) Ltd

  • Rage Distribution (Pty) Ltd

  • Retailability (Pty) Ltd

  • Rexview Investments (Pty) Ltd

  • Shezi Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Shoprite Holdings Ltd

  • Smiley's Footwear (Pty) Ltd

  • Truworths Ltd

  • Veldskoen Shoes (Pty) Ltd

  • Wild Alice Collection (Pty) Ltd

  • Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbh2uf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.