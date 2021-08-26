Foothill Productions Ups Nathalie Seaver To Executive Vice President

EXCLUSIVE: Nathalie Seaver has been promoted to Executive Vice President at Jamie Wolf’s award-winning production company, Foothill Productions.

In her new role, she will continue to work closely with Wolf to expand Foothill’s presence in upcoming feature films and documentaries, while supporting filmmakers under the Foothill banner.

More from Deadline

“Our goal has always been to support extraordinary films, and Nathalie has been crucial in expanding our ability to be a great partner to and resource for filmmakers,” said Wolf. “I’m thrilled to have her continuing this important work at Foothill.”

<img class="size-medium wp-image-1234822690" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?w=300" alt=". - Credit: Foothill Productions" width="300" height="171" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png 4200w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=150,86 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=300,171 300w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=1024,585 1024w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=1536,878 1536w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=2048,1170 2048w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=125,70 125w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=60,34 60w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=352,201 352w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=110,63 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=285,163 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=320,183 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=640,366 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=800,457 800w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Foothill-Luke-Blue-Corrected-14x8-1.png?resize=1280,731 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px" />Foothill Productions

Story continues

Seaver joined Foothill in 2018 as a Creative and Marketing consultant, and has worked there on projects including Emmy and Peabody-nominated documentary Be Natural; Jessica Earnshaw’s Jacinta, which won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival; and Mapplethorpe, The Director’s Cut, Ondi Timoner’s scripted portrait of the iconic photographer, among others.

She previously served as Showtime’s Vice President of Original Dramatic Programming, Longform.

Founded by Wolf in 2018, Foothill Productions specializes in financing, producing and selling both independent films and documentaries. One of the company’s most recent projects is You Resemble Me, which is an official selection of the 2021 Venice Film festival. They’ve previously produced The Truffle Hunters, City of Gold, Crime on the Bayou, Bring Your Own Brigade, Walk, Run, Cha-Cha, What Would Sophia Loren Do? and The Life Ahead, among other decorated films.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.