Footgolf planned for former pitch-and-putt course

Hype Merseyside said it hoped to plant 1,000 trees at the site [Edward Barnes/LDRS]

A former golf course which closed two years ago due to council budget cuts could be brought back to life as a "coastal leisure park".

Community organisation Hype Merseyside said it hoped to open a nine-hole footgolf course and a bike hire facility on the site in Wallasey next summer.

The former pitch-and-putt course has been allowed to grow wild since its closure in 2022.

Subject to obtaining planning permission from Wirral Council, Hype Merseyside said it also hoped to offer space to walking and running clubs, as well as creating a nature reserve.

Spokesman Matthew Houghton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Hype Merseyside hoped to work with 12 primary schools next year.

The community organisation said it wanted to encourage more young people into sport and employment.

Hype Merseyside has previously taken over two council sites in Birkenhead Park and Central Park in Wallasey.

