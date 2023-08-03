FTSE 100 slumps ahead of Bank of England interest rate decision - latest updates

A currency trader in the dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul as Asian markets navigated the fallout from the US credit downgrade - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The FTSE 100 has slumped ahead of a widely expected 14th potential increase in interest rates by the Bank of England.

The UK’s blue chip index has dropped 1.4pc in early trading as policymakers prepare to meet to decide whether to raise rates from their present level of 5pc.

Money markets widely expect rates to rise by a quarter of a percentage point after inflation came in lower than expected in June at 7.9pc.

Stock indexes are also reeling from the surprise decision by Fitch Ratings to downgrade the US from its top-level AAA credit rating on Tuesday.

Shares are also coming under pressure from rising bond yields as after stronger-than-expected private employment data in the US and the announcement of a larger than expected auction of US government debt on Wednesday.

US bonds yields have hit nine-month peaks, while the coupon on 10-year UK government gilts have risen four basis points to 4.44pc.

09:15 AM BST

European markets 'in red for third straight day'

As global markets tumble, Interactive Investor’s head of investment Victoria Scholar said:

After the FTSE 100 fell over 1pc yesterday caught up in the global market sell-off following Fitch’s US downgrade, European markets have opened in the red for the third straight day. Last night on Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled more than 2pc while the S&P 500 shed over 1.3pc. Focus turns to the Bank of England’s anticipated rate hike at lunchtime.

The Dax in Frankfurt has fallen 1.3pc in early trading while the CAC 40 in Paris has dropped 1.3pc.

08:49 AM BST

Bud Light maker reveals cost of backlash to promotion with trans influencer

Beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has revealed a steep drop in sales of its Bud Light brand after a collaboration with a transgender TikTok personality sparked a backlash in the US.

The world’s biggest brewer revealed that US revenues dropped by 10.5pc in the second quarter of the year.

It said that an increase in global revenues of 7.2pc to $14.8bn (£11.7bn) had been “partially offset by the revenue decline of Bud Light in the US”.

AB InBev infuriated some of its most loyal, more conservative customers with its decision to partner transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney to attract younger drinkers.

The decision was slammed as tone deaf by everyone from Tucker Carlson to Kid Rock.

Mulvaney, a 26-year-old influencer who describes herself as one of “the most privileged trans women in America”, posted images of the customised Bud Light cans with her face on to mark “365 Days of Girlhood”.

The US decline masked what was a generally solid set of results, which included an 18.4pc increase in combined revenues of our global brands Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, outside of their respective home markets in the second quarter.

08:29 AM BST

FTSE 100 slumps ahead of interest rates decision

The FTSE 100 opened lower as investors awaited the Bank of England’s verdict on interest rates.

The blue-chip index has fallen 1.1pc and is hovering near a two-week low hit, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.4pc.

London Stock Exchange Group lost 3.9pc after its first-half profit before tax fell 17.6pc.

Smith+Nephew slipped 3.2pc after the medical products maker reported a 5pc fall in trading profit for the six months to July 1, missing market expectations.

Also weighing was BT Group, which fell 5.2pc as shares of the telecom firm traded ex-dividend.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25pc from 5pc, though there is a risk of a repeat of June’s surprise half-point increase as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.

08:17 AM BST

Adidas cuts loss expectations after Yeezy boost

Adidas sales should fall only slightly in 2023 in a boost for the sportswear giant after it confirmed strong demand for its remaining Yeezy shoe stocks following the controversy surrounding its partnership with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The upgraded guidance follows a 40pc jump in Adidas shares since the start of the year as investors bet on chief executive Bjorn Gulden’s ability to turn the company around after the chaotic break-up with Yeezy designer Ye over his anti-Semitic comments.

Sales of surplus Yeezy shoes generated around €400m (£344m) in the second quarter, helping Adidas reduce its predicted loss for the year to €450m, down from the €700m loss previously expected.

In currency-neutral terms, overall sales were flat compared to the second quarter of 2022, while they were down 5pc in euro terms, to €5.3bn.

Adidas said it now expected currency-neutral revenues to decline at a mid-single-digit rate in 2023, from the high-single-digit rate previously estimated.

Gross margins increased by 0.6 percentage points to 50.9pc in the quarter thanks to less discounting.

Sales of Yeezy shoes have cut Adidas' losses - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

08:11 AM BST

Rolls-Royce sees profits take off

Rolls-Royce has revealed “significantly improved first half results” as its turnaround programme gathers pace and amid a bounce-back in international travel.

The aircraft engine manufacturer posted underlying operating profits of £673m for the six months to June 30 - more than five times the £125m it reported a year earlier.

Revenues increased by 31pc to £6.9bn in a sharp uplift after new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic described the company as a “burning platform” when he took over in January.

On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax profit of £1.4bn from losses of £1.8bn a year ago.

The results come a week after Rolls hiked its earnings outlook for the full-year to between £1.2bn and £1.4bn this year, up from the previously guided range of £800m to £1bn.

The profit cheer sent its shares surging higher on the day, to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

The Rolls-Royce Germany plant in Dahlewitz near Berlin - REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

08:05 AM BST

FTSE slump continues after US credit downgrade

Markets have slumped ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision today, as the hangover from the downgrade of the US credit rating continues.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.7pc to 7,508.49 while the midcap FTSE 250 has dropped 0.3pc to 18,756.82.

07:56 AM BST

Wizz Air sets new passenger record

Wizz Air carried a record number of passengers as travellers seek out cheaper ways to go on holiday.

The low cost carrier revealed it served 15.3m passengers in the three months to June, an increase of 25pc on the previous year.

It delivered a 53pc boost to revenues to £1.2bn.

Chief executive József Váradi said:

Summer is going well operationally and from a revenue perspective. We have made significant progress against our main objectives of reinstating best in class profitability at the back of delivering high-capacity growth and improving operational metrics during the quarter.

It comes after Ryanair revealed it carried a record 18.7m passengers in a single month for the first time in July.

Wizz Air set a new passenger record in the three months to June - Gareth Dewar / Alamy Stock Photo

07:45 AM BST

Home buyers 'standing on sidelines' says Crest Nicholson boss

A housebuilding company has said there has been “some pause” on prospective homeowners buying properties amid an increase in mortgage rates.

Peter Truscott, the chief executive of Crest Nicholson, was asked on Radio 4’s Today programme if demand for housing is falling as interest rates rise. He said:

Demand still remains very strong in terms of clicks onto the website, people that are interested in buying homes, but not surprisingly, there has been some pause in terms of people actually coming in and reserving homes. I think a lot of people are standing on the sidelines. The market is broadly as we expected it to be following the the dislocation at the back end of last year and it’s tending to be volumes which are taking the strain rather than price. There is a little bit of gentle downward pressure on price, but it’s really volumes that are taking the strain.

07:29 AM BST

Next boosts profit forecast after summer sale

Next has boosted its profit outlook after good weather delivered a boost before its summer sale.

The high street bellwether has increased its earnings forecast by £10m to £845m after increasing sales by 6.9pc in the three months to June driven by 10pc growth in its online business.

It said full price sales were up 3.7pc on the same period last year ahead of an end-of-season sale that “has gone well”.

Nevertheless, this included a slowdown over the last six weeks of the period after it had been boosted by warm weather in May and June.

Next expects profits to be £10m better than previous estimates after a good summer sale - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:16 AM BST

Banks make more than £1bn each from safety bets as interest rates rise

The UK’s biggest banks stand to gain billions this year from safety investments designed to protect them against rising rates.

Structural hedges, the balance sheet exercise which reduces banks’ sensitivity to interest rate moves, were worth well over £1bn at each of Britain’s top lenders in the first half of the year.

At Barclays, hedging income for 2023 is expected to surge more than 60pc to £3.6bn.

Hedging is a strategy that seeks to limit risk for financial assets - in this case investments designed to counteract the impact of the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Finance chiefs this quarter confirmed that the hedge, which could also be described as a bank’s fixed-income portfolio, will be a major contributor to earnings as swap contracts reprice at higher interest rates.

This trend is widely expected to help lenders offset income hits from tougher mortgage competition and pressure to pass on a greater share of rate hikes to customers.

NatWest chief financial officer Katie Murray said that as swap contracts mature, “we do expect through to 2025 that the uplift from the hedge activity remains sizable”.

This year’s collapse of US regional lenders including Silicon Valley Bank has underscored the importance of lenders’ asset and liability management, which can come under particular pressure when depositors withdraw huge sums or switch to higher-yielding savings accounts.

06:55 AM BST

Good morning

Shoppers cut back on spending last month amid rising interest rates, rain and rail strikes as the Bank of England prepares to raise borrowing costs for a 14th consecutive meeting today.

Retail footfall dropped between June and July for the first time since 2009, when MRI Springboard first started compiling the figures.

Shopper numbers typically rise by more than 3pc between the two months, as the start of the school summer holidays leads to an uptick in people spending time in city centres.

However, the figure dropped by 1.7pc as rain and rail strikes held back consumers already tightening their belts as interest rates impact household finances.

MRI Springboard said there was a risk that high streets could face further pain in the coming weeks, despite another bank holiday at the end of the month.

Founding director Diane Wehrle said the August bank holiday was a “less significant public holiday than Easter, which is what drove additional footfall in April, and the impact of the increase in interest rates, with the Bank of England set to announce on Thursday further increases, is clearly now starting to be felt”.

She added: “The greater impact on footfall in high streets is in part likely to be due to the rain, as shoppers tend to gravitate towards either the covered environments of shopping centres or retail parks as they are easier to access by car.

“There was also likely to be an additional impact on high streets, caused by some employees opting to work from home on the days when rail overtime bans occurred.”

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government’s credit rating.

Tokyo’s market benchmark fell almost 1.5%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street turned in its biggest one-day decline in months after Fitch Ratings downgraded the top-level US government credit rating on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 closed down 1.4pc to 4,513.39 for its sharpest tumble since April, marking its second straight loss after reaching a 16-month high on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1pc lower, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down 2.2pc.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.07pc from 4.04pc late Tuesday. The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.89pc from 4.91pc as its price rose.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.4pc to 32,244.08 and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2pc to 3,254.37. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.5pc to 19,429.17.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.8pc to 2,597.36 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.5pc to 7,318.20. Jakarta gained while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets declined.