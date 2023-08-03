Bank of England raises interest rates to 15-year high - latest updates

The Bank of England has forecast that Rishi Sunak will meet his promise to halve inflation by the end of this year as it raised interest rates to their highest level in 15 years.

Policymakers said that due to drops in international energy prices, inflation is set to fall to around 4.9pc averaged over the final three months of 2023.

Inflation was running at 10.5pc in December when the Prime Minister announced in January his intention to halve inflation, which would have needed the consumer prices index to fall below 5.3pc.

The Bank said that it is largely energy prices, set by global markets, that ministers have to thank for reduced inflation.

The average gas and electricity bill is expected to drop below £2,000 from October when Ofgem next changes the energy price cap, the Bank said.

Inflation fell to 7.9pc in June - its lowest level since March 2022 and down from 8.7pc in May.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of six to three to push interest rates 0.25 percentage points higher to 5.25pc, their highest level since February 2008.

The pound, which was already trading lower, weakened further after the interest rate rise, down 0.5pc at $1.26 and 0.4pc lower at €1.16.

12:21 PM BST

Pound tumbles further as rates rise

The pound, which was already trading lower, weakened further after the interest rate rise, down 0.5pc at $1.26 and 0.4pc lower at €1.16.

The FTSE 100 has pared back losses seen earlier in the session, to stand 0.6pc down at 7,517.96.

12:19 PM BST

Rate rise 'incredibly worrying' for families, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

This latest rise in interest rates will be incredibly worrying for households across Britain already struggling to make ends meet. The Tory mortgage bombshell is hitting families hard, with a typical mortgage holder now paying an extra £220 a month when they go to re-mortgage. Responsibility for this crisis lies at the door of the Conservatives that crashed the economy and left working people worse off, with higher mortgages, higher food bills and higher taxes.

12:16 PM BST

Hunt: We will continue to help households

As interest rates increased, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

If we stick to the plan, the Bank forecasts inflation will be below 3pc in a year’s time without the economy falling into a recession. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy for families facing higher mortgage bills so we will continue to do what we can to help households.

12:13 PM BST

PM forecast to hit target to halve inflation this year

Bank of England expects inflation to stand at 4.93pc by the end of the year, which would mean Rishi Sunak will achieve his goal to halve the consumer prices index by the end of the year.

Policymakers said they would ensure that interest rates are “sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long” to bring inflation back down to its 2pc target.

12:10 PM BST

Inflation pressures beginning to 'crystallise,' warns Bank of England

The Bank of England has said that some of the “more persistent” pressures on inflation have begun to “crystallise” in the economy.

It noted wage growth as one of the key factors behind its decision to raise rates to 5.25pc.

12:07 PM BST

Bank of England split three ways on interest rates

The Bank of England’s policymakers were split three ways on the decision to raise interest rates to 5.25pc.

Two members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise rates by half a point to 5.5pc, while Swati Dhingra voted to hold rates at 5pc.

Six members voted for the quarter of a point increase.

12:00 PM BST

Interest rates raised to 5.25pc

The Bank of England has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.25pc.

11:57 AM BST

Standing by...

Just a few minutes until the Bank of England announces its next interest rate decision.

Rates are currently at 5pc after a half a point increase in June.

11:55 AM BST

Wilko on brink of collapse with 16,000 jobs at risk

Wilko is on the brink of collapse putting 16,000 jobs at risk after it said it was preparing to appoint administrators.

Our retail editor Hannah Boland has the details:

The discount retailer said it was in talks over a rescue deal, but had yet to receive an offer which would provide it with enough liquidity in the time it has available as it battles “mounting cash pressures”. It said it was still racing to secure a rescue deal, but had been left with no choice but to take a step closer to administration. It filed a notice to appoint administrators on Thursday. This gives Wilko management a two-week deadline to find a buyer for all or parts of the business. The court notice also provides Wilko with protection from action by creditors as it attempts to strike a rescue deal. Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said there had been a “significant level of interest” for the business, including indicative offers which would meet all its criteria to recapitalise the business.

Wilko

11:47 AM BST

Tesco to allow staff to choose flexible working from day one

Tesco has rolled out changes allowing all its staff to request flexible working from their first day at the chain, nearly a year ahead of an incoming change in the law.

The supermarket brought in its new flexible working policy this week, which gives its more than 300,000-strong workforce the right to ask for part-time or flexible working hours from day one.

Under current rules, employees must wait six months before being allowed to make the request.

It sees Tesco make the move ahead of new laws expected to come in next spring which will give all employees the right to a flexible working request from day one.

The new law will require employers to consider and discuss any requests made by workers, who will have the right to two requests a year, with waiting times for a decision brought down from three months to two.

Tesco

11:21 AM BST

Wall Street poised for fresh falls

US stock markets are expected to fall at the opening bell later amid a jump in bonds yields spurred partly by Fitch’s downgrade of the country’s credit rating.

Fitch’s move hit the appetite for risky assets on Wednesday, dragging Wall Street sharply lower as investors took profits on five months of gains.

Megacap stocks including Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft slipped between 0.3pc and 0.5pc in premarket trading, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note hovering around its highest since November.

Karen Reichgott Fishman, senior strategist at Goldman Sachs, said: “US equities, especially cyclicals, look vulnerable to further downside after a strong run - either on disappointment in the data relative to lofty expectations or on renewed hawkishness from the Fed.”

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.3pc, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had fallen 0.4pc.

11:03 AM BST

Oil falls amid US credit downgrade jitters

Oil slipped lower after posting the biggest loss in five weeks as traders took stock of a broad shift away from riskier assets in the wake of the US credit rating downgrade.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has dropped 0.4pc to below $83 a barrel, while US-produced has fallen 0.4pc toward $79.

Oil tumbled 2.3pc on Wednesday as a spike in Treasury yields and the US dollar hurt equities and commodities.

Crude’s sell-off came even as data showed a drop of more than 17m barrels in US crude stockpiles, the biggest-ever draw in volume terms. Storage levels at the key Cushing hub in Oklahoma shrank for a fifth week.

On Friday, the Opec+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is due to hold an online review of the market to gauge the impact of the supply reductions that have been led by leading member Saudi Arabia and its ally Russia.

10:41 AM BST

Elon Musk’s X sued by AFP for allegedly refusing to pay for news

Elon Musk’s X is being sued by a major French news agency for allegedly refusing to pay for featuring news content on the social media platform.

Senior technology reporter Gareth Corfield has the latest:

Agence France Press (AFP) claims in the Paris lawsuit filed on Wednesday that X, Musk’s new name for Twitter, failed to negotiate with the newswire as required under French law. Since 2019 France has had a news bargaining code forcing big tech companies to pay news publishers in return for using their content. AFP said: “This move is aimed at compelling Twitter, in accordance with the law, to provide all the necessary elements required for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP under the neighbouring rights legislation.” Mr Musk said the claim is “bizarre” as he responded to a tweet about the lawsuit.

Read on for details.

Elon Musk branded the news agency’s claim ‘bizarre’ and question the logic behind the payments in question - REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

10:27 AM BST

Gas prices rally amid Norway maintenance works

European natural gas prices have advanced for a second day amid reduced fuel flows from the continent’s top supplier Norway.

Benchmark futures have risen as much as 5.7pc, supported by dwindling imports of liquefied natural gas and deeper-than- expected capacity cuts in Norway amid maintenance this week.

Yet prices remain in a relatively narrow range as high storage levels offset supply risks.

Goldman Sachs analyst Samantha Dart said industrial demand for gas remains depressed, and it may take until well into 2024 before it normalises.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, was trading back above €30 per megawatt hour.

10:01 AM BST

Pound hits lowest level since June

The pound has fallen to its lowest level since June while the FTSE 100 has dropped to a two-week low amid nervousness in global markets ahead of a finely balanced Bank of England rate decision.

Policymakers are expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25pc from 5pc on Thursday, although market pricing indicates a roughly 40pc chance of a repeat of June’s surprise half-point increase as British inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.

Sterling was down 0.3pc today having fallen below $1.27 on Wednesday. It is at its lowest point since June 30.

This was a turnaround from being the best performing major currency against the dollar in the first half of the year because of expectations the Bank would have to raise rates further than global peers.

Markets expected interest rates to peak at 6.5pc as recently as July 11 after data showed record wage growth but predictions have since fallen to a pinnacle of 5.75pc after a sharp decline in inflation.

09:50 AM BST

UK economy to 'flatline at best' amid service sector slowdown

Britain’s economy will “flatline at best” in the coming months after a closely-watched survey indicated a marked slowdown in the nation’s dominant services sector.

The industry delivered its weakest performance in six months in July as new business expanded at a much slower rate than in previous months.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services purchasing managers’ index fell to 51.5 in July, down from 53.7 in June and the lowest in the current phase of expansion that began in February.

Although still in growth territory above 50, the index has signalled a loss of momentum for business activity growth in each of the past three months.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

The loss of momentum signalled by service providers in July suggests that the UK economy is set to flatline at best in the coming months as higher borrowing costs take a bigger toll on consumer spending and business confidence. Service sector companies saw the weakest rise in new work for six months, while job creation slipped as some firms responded to softer market conditions by putting the brakes on hiring.

UK service sector saw the weakest performance in six months with the #PMI posting 51.5 (Jun: 53.7). Input cost inflation picked up from June's 25-month low.



Read more: https://t.co/tysJwlwbVJ pic.twitter.com/2tM5HaZoya — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) August 3, 2023

09:35 AM BST

Eurozone businesses 'off to bad start' to second half of year

The downturn in eurozone business activity worsened more than initially thought in July as the slump in manufacturing was accompanied by a further slowing of growth in the bloc’s dominant services industry, a survey showed.

HCOB’s final Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global and seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, dropped to an eight-month low of 48.6 in July from June’s 49.9.

That was below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a second straight month and shy of a preliminary estimate for 48.9.

Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said:

The eurozone is off to a bad start in the second half of the year The slump in activity is driven by manufacturing, but services activity growth has cooled off too, scaling back the support to the economy as a whole.

Monday’s manufacturing PMI showed factory activity across the euro zone contracted in July at the fastest pace since the pandemic and Wednesday’s services PMI showed slowing growth in the industry.

The headline services index fell to 50.9 from 52, coming in under the preliminary 51.1 reading.

Eurozone services activity growth eased for a third month running with the HCOB #Eurozone Services #PMI posting 50.9 (Jun: 52.0) amid a renewed reduction in new business intakes. @HCOB_Economics



Read more: https://t.co/VvM11TvVeZ pic.twitter.com/dekrUVAuJU — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) August 3, 2023

09:26 AM BST

London Stock Exchange Group boosted by data and higher interest rates

London Stock Exchange Group has revealed a jump in income from rising interest rates and growth in its data operation.

The stock market and financial data company told investors that total income grew by 11.9pc to £4.2bn over the six months to June 30, against the same period last year.

As a result, it said revenue growth is on track to be at the upper end of its 6-8pc range for 2023 as a whole.

LSEG said it benefited from 7.6pc growth in its data and analytics business as it continues to benefit from the integration of Refinitiv, the data firm it bought in a $27bn (£21bn) deal in 2021.

The group has also expended its data operation since agreeing a deal last year for Microsoft to buy a $2bn (£1.6bn) stake in the firm last year.

David Schwimmer, chief executive officer of the group, said: “LSEG delivered strong, broad-based growth in the first half.”

The company also revealed that operating profits were down 18.7pc to £729m for the past half-year.

Shares in the company were 3pc lower in early trading.

Stock price information displayed in the London Stock Exchange Group's office in the City - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

09:15 AM BST

European markets 'in red for third straight day'

As global markets tumble, Interactive Investor’s head of investment Victoria Scholar said:

After the FTSE 100 fell over 1pc yesterday caught up in the global market sell-off following Fitch’s US downgrade, European markets have opened in the red for the third straight day. Last night on Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled more than 2pc while the S&P 500 shed over 1.3pc. Focus turns to the Bank of England’s anticipated rate hike at lunchtime.

The Dax in Frankfurt has fallen 1.3pc in early trading while the CAC 40 in Paris has dropped 1.3pc.

08:49 AM BST

Bud Light maker reveals cost of backlash to promotion with trans influencer

Beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has revealed a steep drop in sales of its Bud Light brand after a collaboration with a transgender TikTok personality sparked a backlash in the US.

The world’s biggest brewer revealed that US revenues dropped by 10.5pc in the second quarter of the year.

It said that an increase in global revenues of 7.2pc to $14.8bn (£11.7bn) had been “partially offset by the revenue decline of Bud Light in the US”.

AB InBev infuriated some of its most loyal, more conservative customers with its decision to partner transgender TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney to attract younger drinkers.

The decision was slammed as tone deaf by everyone from Tucker Carlson to Kid Rock.

Mulvaney, a 26-year-old influencer who describes herself as one of “the most privileged trans women in America”, posted images of the customised Bud Light cans with her face on to mark “365 Days of Girlhood”.

The US decline masked what was a generally solid set of results, which included an 18.4pc increase in combined revenues of our global brands Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, outside of their respective home markets in the second quarter.

08:29 AM BST

FTSE 100 slumps ahead of interest rates decision

The FTSE 100 opened lower as investors awaited the Bank of England’s verdict on interest rates.

The blue-chip index has fallen 1.1pc and is hovering near a two-week low hit, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.4pc.

London Stock Exchange Group lost 3.9pc after its first-half profit before tax fell 17.6pc.

Smith+Nephew slipped 3.2pc after the medical products maker reported a 5pc fall in trading profit for the six months to July 1, missing market expectations.

Also weighing was BT Group, which fell 5.2pc as shares of the telecom firm traded ex-dividend.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25pc from 5pc, though there is a risk of a repeat of June’s surprise half-point increase as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.

08:17 AM BST

Adidas cuts loss expectations after Yeezy boost

Adidas sales should fall only slightly in 2023 in a boost for the sportswear giant after it confirmed strong demand for its remaining Yeezy shoe stocks following the controversy surrounding its partnership with the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The upgraded guidance follows a 40pc jump in Adidas shares since the start of the year as investors bet on chief executive Bjorn Gulden’s ability to turn the company around after the chaotic break-up with Yeezy designer Ye over his anti-Semitic comments.

Sales of surplus Yeezy shoes generated around €400m (£344m) in the second quarter, helping Adidas reduce its predicted loss for the year to €450m, down from the €700m loss previously expected.

In currency-neutral terms, overall sales were flat compared to the second quarter of 2022, while they were down 5pc in euro terms, to €5.3bn.

Adidas said it now expected currency-neutral revenues to decline at a mid-single-digit rate in 2023, from the high-single-digit rate previously estimated.

Gross margins increased by 0.6 percentage points to 50.9pc in the quarter thanks to less discounting.

Sales of Yeezy shoes have cut Adidas' losses - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

08:11 AM BST

Rolls-Royce sees profits take off

Rolls-Royce has revealed “significantly improved first half results” as its turnaround programme gathers pace and amid a bounce-back in international travel.

The aircraft engine manufacturer posted underlying operating profits of £673m for the six months to June 30 - more than five times the £125m it reported a year earlier.

Revenues increased by 31pc to £6.9bn in a sharp uplift after new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic described the company as a “burning platform” when he took over in January.

On a statutory basis, it swung to a pre-tax profit of £1.4bn from losses of £1.8bn a year ago.

The results come a week after Rolls hiked its earnings outlook for the full-year to between £1.2bn and £1.4bn this year, up from the previously guided range of £800m to £1bn.

The profit cheer sent its shares surging higher on the day, to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.

The Rolls-Royce Germany plant in Dahlewitz near Berlin - REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

08:05 AM BST

FTSE slump continues after US credit downgrade

Markets have slumped ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision today, as the hangover from the downgrade of the US credit rating continues.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.7pc to 7,508.49 while the midcap FTSE 250 has dropped 0.3pc to 18,756.82.

07:56 AM BST

Wizz Air sets new passenger record

Wizz Air carried a record number of passengers as travellers seek out cheaper ways to go on holiday.

The low cost carrier revealed it served 15.3m passengers in the three months to June, an increase of 25pc on the previous year.

It delivered a 53pc boost to revenues to £1.2bn.

Chief executive József Váradi said:

Summer is going well operationally and from a revenue perspective. We have made significant progress against our main objectives of reinstating best in class profitability at the back of delivering high-capacity growth and improving operational metrics during the quarter.

It comes after Ryanair revealed it carried a record 18.7m passengers in a single month for the first time in July.

Wizz Air set a new passenger record in the three months to June - Gareth Dewar / Alamy Stock Photo

07:45 AM BST

Home buyers 'standing on sidelines' says Crest Nicholson boss

A housebuilding company has said there has been “some pause” on prospective homeowners buying properties amid an increase in mortgage rates.

Peter Truscott, the chief executive of Crest Nicholson, was asked on Radio 4’s Today programme if demand for housing is falling as interest rates rise. He said:

Demand still remains very strong in terms of clicks onto the website, people that are interested in buying homes, but not surprisingly, there has been some pause in terms of people actually coming in and reserving homes. I think a lot of people are standing on the sidelines. The market is broadly as we expected it to be following the the dislocation at the back end of last year and it’s tending to be volumes which are taking the strain rather than price. There is a little bit of gentle downward pressure on price, but it’s really volumes that are taking the strain.

07:29 AM BST

Next boosts profit forecast after summer sale

Next has boosted its profit outlook after good weather delivered a boost before its summer sale.

The high street bellwether has increased its earnings forecast by £10m to £845m after increasing sales by 6.9pc in the three months to June driven by 10pc growth in its online business.

It said full price sales were up 3.7pc on the same period last year ahead of an end-of-season sale that “has gone well”.

Nevertheless, this included a slowdown over the last six weeks of the period after it had been boosted by warm weather in May and June.

Next expects profits to be £10m better than previous estimates after a good summer sale - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:16 AM BST

Banks make more than £1bn each from safety bets as interest rates rise

The UK’s biggest banks stand to gain billions this year from safety investments designed to protect them against rising rates.

Structural hedges, the balance sheet exercise which reduces banks’ sensitivity to interest rate moves, were worth well over £1bn at each of Britain’s top lenders in the first half of the year.

At Barclays, hedging income for 2023 is expected to surge more than 60pc to £3.6bn.

Hedging is a strategy that seeks to limit risk for financial assets - in this case investments designed to counteract the impact of the Bank of England raising interest rates.

Finance chiefs this quarter confirmed that the hedge, which could also be described as a bank’s fixed-income portfolio, will be a major contributor to earnings as swap contracts reprice at higher interest rates.

This trend is widely expected to help lenders offset income hits from tougher mortgage competition and pressure to pass on a greater share of rate hikes to customers.

NatWest chief financial officer Katie Murray said that as swap contracts mature, “we do expect through to 2025 that the uplift from the hedge activity remains sizable”.

This year’s collapse of US regional lenders including Silicon Valley Bank has underscored the importance of lenders’ asset and liability management, which can come under particular pressure when depositors withdraw huge sums or switch to higher-yielding savings accounts.

06:55 AM BST

Good morning

Shoppers cut back on spending last month amid rising interest rates, rain and rail strikes as the Bank of England prepares to raise borrowing costs for a 14th consecutive meeting today.

Retail footfall dropped between June and July for the first time since 2009, when MRI Springboard first started compiling the figures.

Shopper numbers typically rise by more than 3pc between the two months, as the start of the school summer holidays leads to an uptick in people spending time in city centres.

However, the figure dropped by 1.7pc as rain and rail strikes held back consumers already tightening their belts as interest rates impact household finances.

MRI Springboard said there was a risk that high streets could face further pain in the coming weeks, despite another bank holiday at the end of the month.

Founding director Diane Wehrle said the August bank holiday was a “less significant public holiday than Easter, which is what drove additional footfall in April, and the impact of the increase in interest rates, with the Bank of England set to announce on Thursday further increases, is clearly now starting to be felt”.

She added: “The greater impact on footfall in high streets is in part likely to be due to the rain, as shoppers tend to gravitate towards either the covered environments of shopping centres or retail parks as they are easier to access by car.

“There was also likely to be an additional impact on high streets, caused by some employees opting to work from home on the days when rail overtime bans occurred.”

5 things to start your day

1) Fitch blames pro-Trump Capitol riots for US credit downgrade | The Capitol riots that saw Donald Trump supporters storm Congress have been blamed by Fitch for its decision to strip the US of its gold-plated credit rating.

2) French air traffic control chaos fuels spike in delays | Disruption threatens the aviation industry’s fragile recovery

3) What Rishi Sunak’s climbdown over the CE safety mark means | Brexiteers fear backtracking on symbolic standard sets a precedent for maintaining EU rules

4) Ferrari enjoys sales boom as super-rich pay extra for logos and coloured wheels | Cashmere and corduroy interiors and kevlar and carbon fibre trims popular among buyers

5) Soaring mortgage rates hit South East hardest as house prices collapse | Rising rates see more homeowners selling at a discount

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government’s credit rating.

Tokyo’s market benchmark fell almost 1.5%. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street turned in its biggest one-day decline in months after Fitch Ratings downgraded the top-level US government credit rating on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 closed down 1.4pc to 4,513.39 for its sharpest tumble since April, marking its second straight loss after reaching a 16-month high on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1pc lower, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down 2.2pc.

In the bond market, the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.07pc from 4.04pc late Tuesday. The policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.89pc from 4.91pc as its price rose.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tumbled 1.4pc to 32,244.08 and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2pc to 3,254.37. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.5pc to 19,429.17.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.8pc to 2,597.36 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.5pc to 7,318.20. Jakarta gained while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets declined.

