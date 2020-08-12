Footballers too young to receive their man of the match champagne

“Back in the glory days when football was new, Sky used to give their man of the match a bottle of bubbly,” tweets Ben Jones. “Did it ever go to a youngster under 18? If so, did they have to leave it with the other interviewee from the club?”

This has happened quite a lot, both on and off screen. Let’s start with a famous example on Sky Sports. In April 2009, 17-year-old Federico Macheda scored an astonishing injury-time goal against Aston Villa on his Manchester United debut. It was a matchwinning contribution – and a man-of-the-matchwinning one. He did his post-match interview with Gary Neville, who was given the champagne on his behalf. Macheda cheerily grabbed it off Neville and danced into the dressing room, never to be seen again.

Federico Macheda scores the goal of his life at the age of 17. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

A similar thing happened in Scotland in 2017. Harry Cochrane, aged 16, scored the first goal when Hearts ended Celtic’s 69-match unbeaten run with a stunning 4-0 win. He was named man of the match on Sky and did a post-match interview with the French-Serbian forward David Milkinovic, who selflessly put Cochrane’s booze in his safe keeping. Over the next couple of years, Cochrane was given cans of Irn-Bru when he was man of the match. He turned 18 in April 2019, at which point his mum started commandeering his grown-up prizes.

Gareth Bale, then 17, had to be accompanied by a responsible adult, 18-year-old Andrew Surman, when he collected his bubbly after being named man of the match for Southampton against Norwich in 2006. Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere was just 16, and a future superstar, when he won a bottle of champagne for his performance against Wigan in the Carling Cup; he gave it to his mum.

At the 2018 International Champions Cup – a pre-season tournament with a pretentious and factually incorrect name – Christian Pulisic starred as Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool 3-1. Pulisic was 19 at the time, below the legal drinking age in his home country of America, so the Heineken-sponsored award was instead given to Virgil van Dijk. A similar thing happened to the 20-year-old Jordan Morris when he scored in USA’s 2-0 friendly win over Mexico in 2015. On that occasion, Budweiser were the sponsors, and Morris was deemed ineligible for the award.

The oldest winger in town

“Who is the oldest men’s England international?” asks Margaret.

Sometimes the obvious answer is also the correct one. The oldest man to play for England is Sir Stanley Matthews, who was 42 years, 103 days when he won the last of his 54 caps against Denmark in 1957. He lost his place after that, but famously played for Stoke City in the top flight at the age of 50.

What makes Matthews record even more remarkable is that he played on the wing. The next four men on the list of England’s oldest players are all goalkeepers:

Stanley Matthews (42 years, 103 days)

Alec Morten (41 years, 113 days)

Peter Shilton (40 years, 292 days)

David James (39 years, 330 days)

Ted Taylor (39 years, 41 days)

The joy of six (or more) goals in every domestic competition

“Which teams have scored six goals in a game in all three of the league, FA Cup and League Cup in a single season?” posed quizmaster Philip a few weeks back.

“Nobody answered,” writes Adam Webster. “Nobody! Are standards slipping? In the 2018-19 season Manchester City scored six against Southampton and Chelsea in the league, seven versus Rotherham and six v Watford (in the final) in the FA Cup. They also rifled nine past Burton Albion in the League Cup, and, for good measure, six v Shakhtar Donetsk and seven against Wolfsburg in the Champions League.”

You seem to have covered that nicely Adam, thanks.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates the fifth of Manchester City's nine goals against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup semi-final of 2018-19. Photograph: Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Man City via Getty Images

