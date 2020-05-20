Footballers feel pressurised to return to training, says global players' union

Watford's Troy Deeney in action against Manchester United - Reuters

FIFPro, the world players’ union, says that “multiple” footballers from the leading leagues in Europe have contacted them to say they feel pressurised to return during the coronavirus pandemic.

General secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann also warned players against signing any type of coronavirus ‘waiver’ before resuming training or matches and said that it would be “absurd” and potentially enforceable for any sport or club to seek to indemnify themselves.

Baer-Hoffman stressed that he was not talking about any specific country and, although questions have been raised about an ‘opt-in’ that requires all elite British athletes to say they understand the “sport specific risks” before returning, these have not been interpreted as waivers by either the Professional Footballers’ Association or the British Athletes’ Commission.

Asked, however, if players from the top leagues felt pressured to return regardless of their concerns, Baer-Hoffman said: “We have heard that from multiple players. We have also heard that players did not feel involved in the development of these protocols.”

He also said that many players from less lucrative leagues were “returning with fears and doubts because they have no other choice” and were facing acute financial pressure.

“We are seeing tensions going both ways when it comes to the balance between returning to play and the health and safety requirements,” he said. “We hear more and more unfortunate chatter about the idea of players signing waivers regarding any long-term consequences of coronavirus which we think is unacceptable. To put that burden on the athlete is grossly inappropriate. We would rather ask the question about the liability in case of protocols not being properly enforced.”

Baer-Hoffman revealed that in seven countries – Colombia, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Botswana and Egypt – member unions were having to deliver food packages to players. He also said the players’ union in North Macedonia had to fund the cost of coronavirus testing themselves.

Support was also offered to Watford striker Troy Deeney who has not returned to training and cited concerns over his five-month-old son, who has breathing difficulties, and unanswered questions over data which shows that black and ethnic minority groups suffer disproportionately from Covid-19.

There is no suggestion that Watford will take action against their captain and Baer-Hoffman said that players were right to insist upon further evidence. He also described any future prospect of disciplinary sanctions in such circumstances as “inhumane”.

He said: “There is a lot of unchartered territory when it comes to these protocols - players have the right to voice their concerns.” FIFPro are also preparing for the possibility of significant future unemployment among footballers and have suggested new competition structures, and potentially even cross-border leagues, to make the sport more sustainable.