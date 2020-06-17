Footballer admits sex offence with 14-year-old girl

A professional footballer has been warned he could face jail after he admitted a sex offence against a 14-year-old girl.

Tyrell Robinson pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child, when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.

The former Bradford City and Arsenal player will be sentenced at a later date.

The 22-year-old, from South Ockendon, Essex, admitted engaging in sexual activity with the teenager in Bradford on August 13 2018.

Robinson also entered a guilty plea to making and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat on the same date.

He denied a separate charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child in December 2017, and the court was told the prosecution will not proceed with this count.

Having been sacked by Bradford for gross misconduct after he was charged by police in February, the winger arrived at court wearing a black face mask, white trainers, a dark red coat and cropped, grey, checked trousers.

Robinson was granted bail until his sentencing and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register before he left court.

Judge Jonathan Rose said: "Dealing with you Robinson, you pleaded guilty to all matters save the last count. The prosecution will not seek to try you on that count.

He added: "You must not assume that the fact that I'm adjourning sentence and granting you bail is to mean that any particular sentence will be imposed upon you.

"All options will be open to the judge who deals with your case, and that will very much include the possibility of a prison sentence."

A second defendant, Korrie Berman, 21, from Essex, pleaded not guilty to five charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

He is due to go on trial on April 12 next year.

