Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this weekend

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Thursday August 13

If the A-League is your thing, then be sure to tune in Thursday evening.

Time Match TV channel 5:30 pm Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix Astro CH818

Friday August 14

The Champions League quarterfinal continues with upstarts RB Leipzig hoping to do one over former finalists Atletico Madrid.

Time Match TV channel 2:55 am Leipzig v Atletico Astro CH819

Saturday August 15

Arguably the biggest tie in the Champions League quarters to look out for with several domestic leagues in tow.

Time Match TV channel 2:55 am Barcelona v Bayern Astro CH819 12:55 pm Consadole Sapporo v Kawasaki Frontale Astro CH814 3:00 pm Sydney FC v Western United Astro CH818 5:25pm Oita Trinita v Yokohama Astro CH813 5:55 pm Ulsan v Pohang Astro CH811 5:55 pm Suwon v Jeonbuk Astro CH812

Sunday August 16

The last of the Champions League quarterfinals on show for Saturday morning alongside action from Scotland and South Korea.

Time Match TV channel 12:25 am Hibernian v Motherwell Astro CH818 2:55 am Manchester City v Lyon Astro CH819 5:55 pm Daegu v Incheon Astro CH811 11:25 pm Livingston v Rangers Astro CH818

Monday August 17

The Europa League semi-final begins on Monday morning featuring teams from Spain and England.