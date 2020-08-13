Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this weekend

*All times shown are Malaysian.
Thursday August 13
If the A-League is your thing, then be sure to tune in Thursday evening.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:30 pm
|Newcastle Jets v Wellington Phoenix
|Astro CH818
Friday August 14
The Champions League quarterfinal continues with upstarts RB Leipzig hoping to do one over former finalists Atletico Madrid.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|Leipzig v Atletico
|Astro CH819
Saturday August 15
Arguably the biggest tie in the Champions League quarters to look out for with several domestic leagues in tow.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|Barcelona v Bayern
|Astro CH819
|12:55 pm
|Consadole Sapporo v Kawasaki Frontale
|Astro CH814
|3:00 pm
|Sydney FC v Western United
|Astro CH818
|5:25pm
|Oita Trinita v Yokohama
|Astro CH813
|5:55 pm
|Ulsan v Pohang
|Astro CH811
|5:55 pm
|Suwon v Jeonbuk
|Astro CH812
Sunday August 16
The last of the Champions League quarterfinals on show for Saturday morning alongside action from Scotland and South Korea.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:25 am
|Hibernian v Motherwell
|Astro CH818
|2:55 am
|Manchester City v Lyon
|Astro CH819
|5:55 pm
|Daegu v Incheon
|Astro CH811
|11:25 pm
|Livingston v Rangers
|Astro CH818
Monday August 17
The Europa League semi-final begins on Monday morning featuring teams from Spain and England.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|Sevilla v Manchester United
|Astro CH819