Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this weekend

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Friday September 4

The UEFA Nations League returns today!

Time Match TV channel 2:30 am Turkey v Hungary Astro CH813/833 2:35 am Germany v Spain Astro CH811/831 2:35 am Ukraine v Switzerland Astro CH812/832 2:35 am Russia v Serbia Astro CH814/834 8:15 pm Sabah v Selangor Unifi Sports 3 - TM Official Youtube 8:15 pm Sarawak v UKM Mycujoo 9:00 pm Melaka v Terengganu Unifi Sports 4 - TM Official Youtube 9:00 pm JDT v Perak Unifi Sports 1/2- TM Official Youtube 9:00 pm Kelantan Utd v Kuala Lumpur Mycujoo 9:00 pm Pulau Pinang v Negeri Mycujoo

Saturday September 5

While its mostly an international weekend, satiate your club football craving with Malaysia's own Super League and Premier League.

Time Match TV channel 2:30 am Netherlands v Poland Astro CH813/833 2:35 am Slovakia v Czech Republic Astro CH811/831 2:35 am Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina Astro CH812/832 2:35 am Norway v Austria Astro CH814/834 6:55 pm Pohang v Daegu Astro CH811/831 9:00 pm Kedah v PJ City Unifi Sports 2 - TM Official Youtube 9:00 pm UiTM v Pahang Unifi Sports 4 - TM Official Youtube 9:00 pm PDRM v Felda Unifi Sports 5 - TM Official Youtube 9:00 pm Terengganu II v JDT II Mycujoo 9:00 pm Selangor 2 v Kelantan Mycujoo 9:00 pm Perak II v Kuching Mycujoo 8:50 pm North Macedonia v Armenia Astro CH811/831 8:50 pm Gibraltar v San Marino Astro CH812/832 11:50 pm Cyprus v Montenegro Astro CH811/831 11:50 pm Estonia v Georgia Astro CH812/832 11:50 pm Iceland v England Astro CH813/833 11:50 pm Azerbaijan v Luxembourg Astro CH814/834

Sunday September 6

You're spoilt for choice on this day, but the headlining match has got to be the A-League Grand Final.

Time Match TV channel 2:30 am Sweden v France Astro CH813/833 2:35 am Denmark v Belgium Astro CH812/832 2:35 am Portugal v Croatia Astro CH814/834 8:20 am Orlando v Atlanta Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 9:35 am Vancouver v Toronto Bein Streaming 10:35 am San Jose v Colorado Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 5:55 pm Ulsan v Gwangju Astro CH811/831 8:50 pm Wales v Bulgaria Astro CH813/833 8:50 pm Andorra v Faroe Islands Astro CH814/834 11:50 pm Rep of Ireland v Finland Astro CH812/832 11:50 pm Slovenia v Moldova Astro CH814/834

Monday September 7

Major League Soccer balances out our diet of international football on Sunday.

Time Match TV channel 2:30 am Switzerland v Germany Astro CH813/833 2:35 am Serbia v Turkey Astro CH812/832 2:35 am Spain v Ukraine Astro CH814/834 7:00 am Red Bulls v Union Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 8:05 am Minnesota v Salt Lake Bein Streaming 8:20 am Miami v Nashville Bein Streaming 10:05 am Seattle v Portland Bein Streaming 10:35 am LA Galaxy v LAFC Bein Streaming/Astro CH818

