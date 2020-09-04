Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this weekend

*All times shown are Malaysian.
Friday September 4
The UEFA Nations League returns today!
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:30 am
|Turkey v Hungary
|Astro CH813/833
|2:35 am
|Germany v Spain
|Astro CH811/831
|2:35 am
|Ukraine v Switzerland
|Astro CH812/832
|2:35 am
|Russia v Serbia
|Astro CH814/834
|8:15 pm
|Sabah v Selangor
|Unifi Sports 3 - TM Official Youtube
|8:15 pm
|Sarawak v UKM
|Mycujoo
|9:00 pm
|Melaka v Terengganu
|Unifi Sports 4 - TM Official Youtube
|9:00 pm
|JDT v Perak
|Unifi Sports 1/2- TM Official Youtube
|9:00 pm
|Kelantan Utd v Kuala Lumpur
|Mycujoo
|9:00 pm
|Pulau Pinang v Negeri
|Mycujoo
Saturday September 5
While its mostly an international weekend, satiate your club football craving with Malaysia's own Super League and Premier League.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:30 am
|Netherlands v Poland
|Astro CH813/833
|2:35 am
|Slovakia v Czech Republic
|Astro CH811/831
|2:35 am
|Italy v Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Astro CH812/832
|2:35 am
|Norway v Austria
|Astro CH814/834
|6:55 pm
|Pohang v Daegu
|Astro CH811/831
|9:00 pm
|Kedah v PJ City
|Unifi Sports 2 - TM Official Youtube
|9:00 pm
|UiTM v Pahang
|Unifi Sports 4 - TM Official Youtube
|9:00 pm
|PDRM v Felda
|Unifi Sports 5 - TM Official Youtube
|9:00 pm
|Terengganu II v JDT II
|Mycujoo
|9:00 pm
|Selangor 2 v Kelantan
|Mycujoo
|9:00 pm
|Perak II v Kuching
|Mycujoo
|8:50 pm
|North Macedonia v Armenia
|Astro CH811/831
|8:50 pm
|Gibraltar v San Marino
|Astro CH812/832
|11:50 pm
|Cyprus v Montenegro
|Astro CH811/831
|11:50 pm
|Estonia v Georgia
|Astro CH812/832
|11:50 pm
|Iceland v England
|Astro CH813/833
|11:50 pm
|Azerbaijan v Luxembourg
|Astro CH814/834
Sunday September 6
You're spoilt for choice on this day, but the headlining match has got to be the A-League Grand Final.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:30 am
|Sweden v France
|Astro CH813/833
|2:35 am
|Denmark v Belgium
|Astro CH812/832
|2:35 am
|Portugal v Croatia
|Astro CH814/834
|8:20 am
|Orlando v Atlanta
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|9:35 am
|Vancouver v Toronto
|Bein Streaming
|10:35 am
|San Jose v Colorado
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|5:55 pm
|Ulsan v Gwangju
|Astro CH811/831
|8:50 pm
|Wales v Bulgaria
|Astro CH813/833
|8:50 pm
|Andorra v Faroe Islands
|Astro CH814/834
|11:50 pm
|Rep of Ireland v Finland
|Astro CH812/832
|11:50 pm
|Slovenia v Moldova
|Astro CH814/834
Monday September 7
Major League Soccer balances out our diet of international football on Sunday.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:30 am
|Switzerland v Germany
|Astro CH813/833
|2:35 am
|Serbia v Turkey
|Astro CH812/832
|2:35 am
|Spain v Ukraine
|Astro CH814/834
|7:00 am
|Red Bulls v Union
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|8:05 am
|Minnesota v Salt Lake
|Bein Streaming
|8:20 am
|Miami v Nashville
|Bein Streaming
|10:05 am
|Seattle v Portland
|Bein Streaming
|10:35 am
|LA Galaxy v LAFC
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
