Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this midweek

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Tuesday August 18

Find out who will meet Sevilla in the final of the Europa League with this Inter v Shakhtar tie.

Time Match TV channel
2:55 am Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donestk Astro CH819

Wednesday August 19

The Champions League moves into the semi-final stage starting with Leipzig v PSG, as well as league football from Australia and Japan.

Time Match TV channel
2:55 am RB Leipzig v PSG Astro CH819
5:30 pm Western United v Melbourne City Astro CH818
5:55 pm Shimizu v Yokohama Astro CH811
5:55 pm Kawasaki v Cerezo Astro CH814

Thursday August 20

Will the Bayern machine continues their unstoppable march or will Lyon continue their giant-killing act?

Time Match TV channel
2:55 am Lyon v Bayern Munich Astro CH819