Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this midweek

*All times shown are Malaysian.
Tuesday August 18
Find out who will meet Sevilla in the final of the Europa League with this Inter v Shakhtar tie.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donestk
|Astro CH819
Wednesday August 19
The Champions League moves into the semi-final stage starting with Leipzig v PSG, as well as league football from Australia and Japan.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|RB Leipzig v PSG
|Astro CH819
|5:30 pm
|Western United v Melbourne City
|Astro CH818
|5:55 pm
|Shimizu v Yokohama
|Astro CH811
|5:55 pm
|Kawasaki v Cerezo
|Astro CH814
Thursday August 20
Will the Bayern machine continues their unstoppable march or will Lyon continue their giant-killing act?
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|Lyon v Bayern Munich
|Astro CH819