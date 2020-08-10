Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this midweek

*All times shown are Malaysian.
Monday August 10
One A-League match is shown on television at the start of the week.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|5:30 pm
|Brisbane v Sydney FC
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
Tuesday August 11
The Europa League quarterfinal stage continues on Tuesday.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|2:55 am
|Inter v Leverkusen
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|2:55 am
|Man United v Copenhagen
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH819
|5:30 pm
|Melbourne City v Adelaide
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
Wednesday August 12
As well as Europa League ties, the MLS is Back tournament final will also be played on this day.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:55 am
|Dundee v Hibernian
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|2:55 am
|Shakhtar v Basel
|Bein Streaming
|2:55 am
|Wolves v Sevilla
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH819
|8:40 am
|Portland v Orlando
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|3:35 pm
|Perth v Western United
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|6:10 pm
|Wanderers v Victory
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
Thursday August 13
Enter the Champions League quarter-finals, sandwiched between two domestic fixtures.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|12:55 am
|St Mirren v Celtic
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818
|2:55 am
|Atalanta v PSG
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH819
|5:30 pm
|Jets v Phoenix
|Bein Streaming/Astro CH818