Football on TV: Matches to watch & stream in Malaysia this midweek

*All times shown are Malaysian.

Monday August 10

One A-League match is shown on television at the start of the week.

Time Match TV channel 5:30 pm Brisbane v Sydney FC Bein Streaming/Astro CH818

Tuesday August 11

The Europa League quarterfinal stage continues on Tuesday.

Time Match TV channel 2:55 am Inter v Leverkusen Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 2:55 am Man United v Copenhagen Bein Streaming/Astro CH819 5:30 pm Melbourne City v Adelaide Bein Streaming/Astro CH818

Wednesday August 12

As well as Europa League ties, the MLS is Back tournament final will also be played on this day.

Time Match TV channel 12:55 am Dundee v Hibernian Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 2:55 am Shakhtar v Basel Bein Streaming 2:55 am Wolves v Sevilla Bein Streaming/Astro CH819 8:40 am Portland v Orlando Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 3:35 pm Perth v Western United Bein Streaming/Astro CH818 6:10 pm Wanderers v Victory Bein Streaming/Astro CH818

Thursday August 13

Enter the Champions League quarter-finals, sandwiched between two domestic fixtures.