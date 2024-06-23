Football transfer rumours: Olise rejects Manchester clubs; Arsenal 'very close' to Gyokeres

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United and Manchester City both made late attempts to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, who is now bound for Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Arsenal are 'very close' to securing a deal for Sporting CP and Sweden hot-shot Viktor Gyokeres after he scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions last season. (Leonino)

Liverpool and Real Madrid have reached out and made contact with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with a number of other unnamed Premier League clubs also interested. (Sportitalia)

Progress has been made in negotiations between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Galatasaray, with the Turkish side planning to offer the right-back a four-year deal. (beIN Sports)

Man Utd and Arsenal have been alerted to a potential cut-price deal for Lille forward Jonathan David. The Canada international has only a year left on his current contract and could be on the move for £30m this summer. (talkSPORT)

Atletico Madrid want to a find a new permanent home for Joao Felix and are likely to demand offers close to €60m for the Portugal attacker, who is keen to return to Barcelona next season. (Marca)

Newcastle United could soon wrap up a deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he approaches the final year of his contract at Goodison Park. (Guardian)

The Magpies also made a player-plus-cash bid for Max Kilman and were prepared to send Elliot Anderson to Wolves, but the Wanderers quickly dismissed the offer. (Telegraph)

Leeds United could be tempted into selling young winger Archie Gray for £20m, with Tottenham Hotspur one of the teams interested. (Sun)

Spurs are now in 'pole position' to land Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida following hesitation from new Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Mirror)