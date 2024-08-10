Football transfer rumours: Man Utd plan new Branthwaite bid; Liverpool goalkeeper wanted by Juventus

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are weighing up another bid for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after learning summer signing Leny Yoro is unlikely to play again in 2024. (The Sun)

Manchester City could be offered the chance to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as they go in search for a Julian Alvarez replacement. (GiveMeSport)

Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has emerged as a surprise target for Italian giants Juventus, who watched the Irishman in action last season. The Reds are thought to want £30m for the 25-year-old. (The Sun)

Barcelona full-back Julian Araujo is being pursued by Bournemouth, who may have to fork out £8.5m for the Mexico international. (The Telegraph)

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who has informed interested suitors he is only interested in a move to the Gunners at this stage. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to take advantage of the mess at Chelsea by battling for right-back prodigy Josh Acheampong, though the Blues insist he is not for sale. (Independent)

Juventus are weighing up the possibility of signing Raheem Sterling from Stamford Bridge but acknowledge they will face competition from other Premier League sides for his signature. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto after rivals Tottenham Hotspur failed with a player-plus-cash bid involving Oliver Skipp. (Express & Star)

Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio is closing in on a transfer to Scottish outfit Dundee after he was left out of their pre-season squad for the tour of the United States. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd have opened talks with the representatives of defender Mario Hermoso, who is available on a free transfer after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired. (Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez)

The Red Devils may soon have to bat away interest from Real Madrid in defender Diogo Dalot, with the Champions League and La Liga holders considering making a bid next summer. (GiveMeSport)