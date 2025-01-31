Football transfer rumours: Jordan Henderson to swap Ajax for Monaco?

Will Jordan Henderson be swapping this red and white kit for another? Photograph: EYE4images/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

At the start of the 2023 summer transfer window, few predicted the twists Jordan Henderson’s career would take. The 34-year-old, recently linked with a move to Monaco, is in the spotlight again after a turbulent 18 months.

The former Liverpool captain’s reputation took a hit after a brief and controversial stint in the Saudi Pro League that ended when his Al-Ettifaq contract was mutually terminated, but his move to Ajax seemed like a fresh start. Quickly, he reclaimed leadership, even captaining the Dutch side.

However, reports suggest he is now on the verge of joining Monaco, with speculation about tensions at Ajax, including rumours that Henderson has demanded a transfer or threatened to stop playing. The Ligue 1 side are pushing for Ajax to terminate his contract so they can sign him on a free transfer. Just before the Dutch side’s Europa League match against Galatasaray, it was confirmed he would start but not as captain, further fuelling the move.

Aston Villa are targeting several attacking players, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio and Chelsea’s João Félix. Asensio, who has been an unused substitute in three of PSG’s last four games, may be allowed to leave, according to reports in France, but would need convincing to join the Midlands side.

Meanwhile, despite interest from Arsenal, Villa are determined to keep the striker Ollie Watkins. As recently as 2020, Watkins said playing for Arsenal would be “a dream”, but Villa are unwavering on their stance. Arsenal’s initial offer of £60m is reportedly far below Villa’s valuation of the England forward, which is closer to double that amount.

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a £50m deal with Bayern Munich for the 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel. Spurs face stiff competition from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea for the French teenager’s signature.

United, looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho, are reportedly considering a loan move for Tel. The highly-rated teenager, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over other options, is awaiting confirmation of United’s interest before making his decision.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly biding their time and may wait until deadline day to make an official offer for Garnacho. The 20-year-old winger is also attracting interest from Napoli, who have set a £42m valuation, but Chelsea are prepared to act late in the window. The Blues are also keeping an eye on Bayern’s Tel.

Al-Nassr are preparing to submit a £90m bid for the Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, according to reports. The club had a £54.4m offer rejected earlier, but are ready to make a significantly-improved proposal. Time is ticking as the Saudi Pro League transfer window nears its close on Friday at 8.59pm GMT.

The Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler would reportedly be against selling Mitoma, who has impressed this season with five goals and three assists in the Premier League. However, Al-Nassr’s final offer, said to be a take-it-or-leave-it deal worth up to £90m, would test Brighton’s resolve. If accepted, the transfer would be one of the most expensive Premier League outgoings in history.