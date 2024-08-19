Football transfer rumours: Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli? Billy Gilmour to Napoli?

Ivan Toney might not be a Brentford player for much longer. Photograph: Stephen Flynn/ProSports/Shutterstock

With fewer than two weeks to go until the transfer window unceremoniously slams shut, it seems only right that we bring back this daily collection of tittle-tattle.

Ivan Toney missed Brentford’s win over Crystal Palace on Sunday because he is the subject of transfer interest. The main suitor seems to be Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, so good luck to the England striker if he fancies the riches. Brentford gaffer Thomas Frank has admitted there is a chance that Toney will wander to pastures new, but added “there’s nothing close”.

Fulham have, supposedly, gone back to Manchester United in the hope of securing a deal for the midfielder Scott McTominay. Maybe this will become the summer’s longest running saga. The Fulham fans at Old Trafford on Friday night sang about the Scotland international’s desire to move to west London, which could seal the deal.

Marco Silva is not the only interested party because Napoli are still in the hunt for a Scottish midfielder with McTominay and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour on their radar. Speaking of Fulham, Las Palmas have put in a call to Tony Khan in the hope of securing the services of striker Carlos Vinícius. The Spanish side could face competition from Brazilian side Corinthians.

Ilkay Gundogan has told Barcelona he wants out, and that has pricked up José Mourinho’s ears who would be keen to get him over to Fenerbahce. The former Manchester City midfielder has consistently been linked with a late-career move to the Super Lig thanks to his Turkish heritage. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has an alternate view: “I know him very well. I appreciate the player and the person he is. We spoke about everything, but it will stay between us, it’s not for you to know. I have a feeling he will stay.”

Southampton are looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Newcastle by snapping up Mateus Fernandes from Sporting. The 20-year-old midfielder would cost in the region of £13m after a fine season out on loan at Estoril last season. Elsewhere, we all remember Ansu Fati’s subpar season at Brighton. Well, the Spanish winger is set for another move this summer because he is unwanted at Barcelona. Benfica, Wolves and Fenerbahce are all been linked with Fati.

Crystal Palace are in talks with Wolfsburg over a move for defender Maxence Lacroix. Whether this affects the future of Marc Guéhi, who is the subject of interest from Newcastle, is another matter. The Eagles want top dollar for their captain and the Magpies are considering their options. Another potential Eddie Howe target is Joe Gomez after he was left out of the Liverpool squad at Ipswich on Saturday.

Another player attracting interest at Selhurst Park is Carney Chukwuemeka, one of the many that seem surplus to requirements at Chelsea after signing far too many players for a cohesive squad. The Blues need to get some wages off the bill so are open to selling the midfielder.

Nottingham Forest tried to sign full-back Àlex Moreno two years ago from Real Betis but the Spaniard was not keen. He’s currently an Aston Villa player but could be allowed to leave, and may now take a different view on moving to the east Midlands. Forest, however, could face competition from La Liga trio Villarreal, Sevilla, and Valencia.