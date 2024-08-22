Football transfer rumours: Chilwell for United? Nelsson for Hammers?

Ben Chilwell has been asked to train away from the first team. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

West Ham are still in the market for a centre-back, with Victor Nelsson a potential target. The Denmark international, who plays his club football for Galatasaray, is also wanted by Sevilla, Lille and Bologna. It is thought a deal could be done for a fee in the region of £12m but the Hammers are reliant on sales at the moment to generate income.

Chelsea are desperate to clear the decks because they have created some of the most bizarre business in Premier League history, leaving them with a bloated and confused squad, not to mention cripplingly expensive. One unwanted player is Ben Chilwell, who is training away from the first team. Chelsea have, supposedly, offered him up to Manchester United because they need a left-back in the absence of a Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

United still need to clear out a few fringe players and Christian Eriksen is high on the list. Anderlecht are interested in the Denmark international who looks surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

It could be a busy week at Craven Cottage. Amid rumours of Sander Berge and Scott McTominay, Fulham agreed a £12.7m deal with Lyon for Rayan Cherki, only for the 21-year-old to turn down the chance to head to west London. The forward, who played for France at the Olympics, has other irons in the fire and could pack up his bags to start a new life at Lazio instead.

Another very hardworking recruitment team is Ipswich They are set to bring in Armando Broja on loan, which would result in a £30m move if the Tractor Boys stay up. Next on Kieran McKenna’s shortlist is Sunderland’s Jack Clarke and they have started to make overtures towards the winger who has shown plenty of promise in the Championship.

Newcastle have got on the blower to Bayer Leverkusen in an attempt to sign Edmond Tapsoba. The Magpies are eager to bring in a centre-back and have failed to agree a deal with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, so have moved their sights to the Bundesliga winner.

Trying to find suitable centre-backs is the background to the remainder of the window as Brentford close on a deal to sign Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool. The Bees would pay £25m plus £5m potentially in add-ons for the Dutchman, who spent last season out on loan at Mainz, although Bayer Leverkusen are also sniffing around.

Brighton are lining up some left-back hokey-cokey. Argentinian Valentín Blanco is wanted on loan by Sevilla, without the option of making it permanent, while Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadıoğlu is closing in on a swapping Istanbul for the Seagulls.

Leeds need to boost their attacking options and are closing in on a deal for Almeria’s Largie Ramazani. The winger started his career at Manchester United and looks set to return to England with a fierce rival. Speaking of Championship wingers, Norwich’s Aaron Rowe is swapping Norfolk for Marseille after the two clubs agreed a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.