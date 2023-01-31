Football transfer rumours: Arsenal in for Jorginho? Berge to Newcastle?

Photograph: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock

Here we are: the end. Is there any point continuing with the actual matches once the transfer window shuts? The deals are more interesting than goals to many. We are set for a day of talk about players being spotted at service stations and reviewing flight paths of private jets from central Europe. In meantime, we have some hot gossip to get through.

What a day like this really needs is a leftfield move and N’Golo Kanté joining Liverpool from Chelsea would certainly be that, but it seems a touch pie in the sky. It is equally as preposterous as a mid-90s detective series about a policeman who is also a chef, and they made that work.

Related: Men’s transfer window January 2023 – all deals from Europe’s top five leagues

It could be a busy day of ins and out at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Fernández is a likely arrival, while Moisés Caicedo has a slight chance of turning up for a pre-arranged photoshoot involving a scarf. Conor Gallagher is the subject of a hefty Everton bid, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a target for Newcastle on loan. Jorginho is another Blues midfielder linked with a move away after Arsenal expressed an interest. Another option in midfield is Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, who is out of contract in the summer.

After a month of being linked with a move to Premier League rivals, Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain. Someone might need to tell him who he needs to dislodge to get in their front three. For a more realistic chance of starting matches, the Moroccan could head to Milan or Roma.

Nottingham Forest could be set for another trademark busy deadline day. FC Cincinnati striker Brenner is one potential arrival. If he joined, Brenner would be the third Brazilian to move to the City Ground this month, although he could be the fourth if the Atlético Madrid centre-back Felipe signs beforehand. They need to get rid of a few players because their squad is bloated. Lewis O’Brien should move out on loan to Sheffield United or West Brom, while Steve Cook is a target for Stoke. The centre-back could be a replacement for Harry Souttar who is a target for Leicester. The Premier League club have, supposedly, made a £12m bid for the Australia international.

Story continues

In order to boost their attempts to beat the drop, Southampton have earmarked Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé as a last-minute target. Alternatively, they could bring in the Genk striker Paul Onuachu after making a bid on Monday.

Bournemouth’s new owners have been desperate to flex their financial muscle since their recent takeover. Ilya Zabarnyi looks set to be the latest player to put pen to paper on the south coast after a deal was agreed with Dynamo Kyiv. He will be joined at the Vitality Stadium by the Roma defender Matias Viña, who signed on Monday night, and Sassuolo’s Hamed Traorè.

In the Women’s Super League, Arsenal made a world-record bid to sign Alessia Russo from Manchester United but that was rejected. The highest fee thus far in the women’s game is £400,000, paid to Manchester City by Barcelona for Keira Walsh.

Djed Spence has played his last game for Spurs for now, because he is off to join Ligue 1 side Rennes for some light relief. And Marvelous Nakamba could be on his way out of Aston Villa after starting talks with West Brom, who are looking to boost their promotion push with the experienced midfielder.

It transpires that Harry Maguire does not fancy a few months in Italy after the defender reportedly turned down the chance to join Internazionale on loan. Another Manchester United squad player attracting loan interest is the winger Anthony Elanga, who has 10 offers on the table but Erik ten Hag wants to keep him around.

Over in Germany, the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco is set to join Union Berlin on a free transfer. That puts pay to the perennial rumour he will sign for Manchester City.

And with the imminent departure of Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle need a new central midfielder. They have earmarked Sheffield United’s Sander Berge as the man for the job.