Football transfer rumours: Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United?

The Mill is a huge fan of lazy journalism. It’s been the lifeblood of our daily transfer musings ever since the man dragged us out of an all-day drinking session back in print media’s heyday and told us to hitch ourselves to the internet bandwagon. So we were dancing round the babyfoot table in our shoffice when we learned that the Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United saga of 2017 is back on.

Griezmann had been primed for the role of Barcelona’s leading man next season until La Liga kyboshed Lionel Messi’s exit plan. Instead the Frenchman could be first off Barça’s sinking ship, so the story goes, especially if Ed Woodward is willing to dust off the £280,00-a-week contract “agreed” with the player three years ago. United are said to be on “red alert” after Messi’s U-turn left Griezmann’s position “vulnerable”, and the path to Old Trafford would be smoothed somewhat if Griezmann’s current employers are successful in a “final push” to win back Messi’s favour by signing Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale.

Ronald Koeman has told Philippe Coutinho he wants the Brazilian to stay at Barcelona, but the former Netherland manager will continue his quest to reassemble the Dutch national team at the Camp Nou. Reports suggest a £22m deal for Memphis Depay is close to completion, while Liverpool have set the price for Gini Wijnaldum at £15m. In 2017 Koeman splurged £24m to bring Davy Klaassen to Everton. Four months later the manager was sacked and the following summer his compatriot was flogged to Werder Bremen at a £12m loss. Hmmm.

Mill idol Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Sergio Reguilón, who ran Aaron Wan-Bissaka ragged in the Europa League semi-final. Unsurprisingly Sevilla have asked Real Madrid to take the flying left-back on loan for another season.

Lyon have rejected Arsenal’s second bid bid for Hossem Aouar, believed to be €35 plus Matteo Guendouzi. Luis Suárez will take a language test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship, which will allow him to complete a move to Juventus.

Ryan Fraser will have a medical before completing a free transfer to Newcastle as Steve Bruce looks to reprise the deadly Fraser-Wilson partnership of 2018. Leeds have reached an agreement to sign Josko Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb for 18m. The 18-year-old defender will sign a five-year-contract.

José Mourinho’s search for a back-up striker to collect the balls from the woods during Harry Kane’s shooting practice sessions looks to be over. Habib Diallo is keen to join Spurs from Metz and a move could be finalised this week. One man likely to be heading out the door at Tottenham is Serge Aurier, with Wolves keen on the right-back as a replacement for Matt Doherty, who just joined Spurs. Surely this could have been discussed earlier, lads. Clearly it’s not only the journalists who are lazy.