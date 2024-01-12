Football transfer rumours: £100m-rated Evan Ferguson on Chelsea’s radar?

Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

It wouldn’t be a transfer window without Chelsea trying to buy a Brighton player and here’s January 2024’s version. Yes, Evan Ferguson, still a teenager, is this year’s model and would cost a Boehly-busting £100m. It seems unlikely, doesn’t it? But in the search for a striker that continues eternally at Chelsea, something of a centre-forward’s graveyard then perhaps the Irishman is the latest candidate. The list of other possible targets include Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus, Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting, Santiago Giménez at Feyenoord, Borja Mayoral at Getafe, Dominic Solanke and Ivan Toney. Phew. Ferguson’s spent a fair bit of time on the Brighton bench of late, with João Pedro banging in the goals for Roberto De Zerbi but his talent is much coveted.

There’s Victor Osimhen, too, but now as Real Madrid are going cold on Kylian Mbappé and his demands, they are now thinking of making a move for the Napoli striker.

A previous – and possibly future – answer to the Chelsea striking issue was David Datro Fofana, 21, who Burnley want to borrow now that he’s returned from a spell at Union Berlin where he played very little football.

That Brighton have meanwhile unearthed another potential diamond comes as no surprise. They have already paid Boca Juniors a release clause for 19-year-old Argentina Under-23 international Valentin Barco, who can play left-back or winger. Manchester City had been interested but now Barco is headed to Sussex.

More shock news … Manchester United are interested in an Ajax player. This time it’s another striker, and it’s Brian Brobbey, whose arrival in the Premier League will doubtless be regaled with “Blobby, Blobby, Blobby” chants to recall Noel Edmonds’ imperial period. Brobbey’s been banging them in this season as his club recover from their dreadful start to the season.

Arsenal’s search for a striker continues, with the Bologna and Dutch Under-21 striker Joshua Zirkzee, 22, linked, though a deal in the summer seems more likely. Midfield reinforcements wanted too, with Amadou Onana priced at £70m from Everton, who need to sell but wish to do so at a high premium. Everton seem likely to lose Arnaut Danjuma, who is wanted by Lyon, that would end the loan from Villarreal for the maverick winger.

Fulham, having held on to João Palhinha as Bayern made their move, may now have to deal with Barcelona chasing their midfield lynchpin.

Scandinavian corner: Lucas Bergvall is the Djurgården midfielder wanted across Europe. He’s been linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as Barcelona, and Newcastle are interested too. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Manchester United scouts have been watching 18-year-old FC Copenhagen and Sweden Under-21 midfielder Roony Bardghji.