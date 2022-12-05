Football stars who have been victims of break-ins

Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent
·2 min read

Raheem Sterling is among dozens of top-flight footballers who have had their homes targeted by thieves.

Several Manchester United players have been victims, with Tahith Chong, Victor Lindelof and Jesse Lingard all having break-ins early this year.

Chong was held at knifepoint by intruders in the middle of the night. Lindelof had his home burgled while his wife and children were at home, and Lingard was burgled while at an away game.

In March Paul Pogba’s home was broken into while he was playing at Old Trafford and his children were at home with their nanny.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba had his 2018 World Cup winner’s medal stolen during a break-in (Martin Rickett/PA)

He had items including his 2018 World Cup winner’s medal stolen.

Other teams have also been affected, with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his fiancee Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards burgled while at home in Cheshire in September.

In 2021, Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was left with facial injuries after confronting a gang which broke into his home and took jewellery.

Chelsea’s Reece James had a safe stolen containing several medals from his home in Surrey in September that year.

Months earlier Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen was at home with his children when a masked gang broke in and tied them up, also stealing jewellery.

A similar ordeal was suffered by former England star Ashley Cole, who was tied up in front of his children by a robbery gang which threatened to cut off his fingers.

Ashley Cole
Ashley Cole was tied up when a robbery gang broke into his home (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kurtis Dilks was one of a four-strong gang which smashed their way into Cole’s home with a sledgehammer in January 2020.

Later that year Liverpool midfielder Fabinho had his home burgled and car stolen while he celebrated the team’s Premier League win.

Security experts have warned that footballers’ widely known schedules and obvious wealth increase the risk of their homes being targeted.

In August 2016 former England striker Wayne Rooney was at his testimonial match when a masked former soldier tried to break into his home.

Peter Crouch had valuables and his car stolen in 2006 while he played in the Euro 2008 qualifiers, and then again in 2011 while he was out for the day with his wife.

