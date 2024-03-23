Football shares limelight with social projects in France's Olympic wonderland

Trust Arsene Wenger to inject an ethereal element into a live TV draw ceremony for a football tournament.

Urged to expand into the exuberance before the teams discovered their adversaries at the Paris Olympics, the former Arsenal boss maintained the detached demeanour that earned him the nickname The Professor during his time in north London.

Fabien Lévêque, the master of ceremonies, asked the 74-year-old if he had any words of wisdom for Thierry Henry and Hervé Renard as they awaited the names for the French men's and women's teams respectively.

Surveying the throng of administrators, former players and rent-a-gliterati, Wenger said: “Thierry and Hervé will have lots of support from me … but also my compassion.”

Ha, ha, Harsene. Honestly, who asked this one along?

But the boy Lévêque was doing well. He quickly brought in Tony Estanguet, the boss of the Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee, to refire the vibrancy.

And the three-time gold medallist in the canoeing duly stoked the audience with the requisite rousing rhetoric.

“I’m happy to see everyone,” Estanguet enthused. “Football is an important Olympic event. There are going to be 58 matches at seven stadiums around France.”

The Vélodrome in Marseille will host the launch of the Frenchmen's bid for Olympic glory on 24 July. After the opener against the United States, they will also play New Zealand and a team from the intercontinental play-offs.

The French women will start their campaign against Colombia in Lyon on 25 July. They will also face Canada in Saint-Etienne and New Zealand in Lyon.

