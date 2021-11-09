Football rumours: Saul Niguez committed to Chelsea despite minimal playing time

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Saul Niguez is prepared to see out the full duration of his season-long loan stay at Chelsea despite a lack of opportunities. The paper says the 26-year-old Spain midfielder is enjoying his time in England and has no plans to return to Atletico Madrid in January, even though he has featured in just two Premier League matches since joining the Blues at the end of the summer transfer window.

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is reportedly a target for Norwich (Naomi Baker/PA)

Sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith may not have to wait long for another crack at the Premier League. The Telegraph says Norwich are interested in Smith taking over from former manager Daniel Farke, with club bosses believed to be enamoured with his top-flight experience and coaching reputation.

Newcastle have earmarked Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for a transfer in the winter window, according to The Sun. It is believed the Magpies will be working for a quick switch by agreeing a pre-contract on January 1, with the 26-year-old Albania international reportedly looking for a new challenge.

The paper also says Southampton, Brighton and Brentford have all expressed an interest in 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott, though the Blues are keen to tie him down long term.

Manchester United’s Phil Jones has been linked with a move away (Martin Rickett/PA)

Phil Jones: The Sun reports both Watford and Newcastle are eager to bring the Manchester United defender in on loan.

Dusan Vlahovic: La Nazione, via the Daily Express, says Tottenham will need to pay £60m to beat Arsenal to the Fiorentina forward’s signature.