Football rumours: Ronaldo and Pochettino could be set for summer swap

PA Sport Staff
2 min read
What the papers say

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, and Paris Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, could be set for an incredible summer swap. The Mirror claims that Ronaldo has become increasingly frustrated with United and is looking for an exit. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are rumoured to be keen on Pochettino as their next manager.

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to seal moves for two Chelsea defenders. The Express writes that the La Liga club could be just days away from securing Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25. As both players near the end of their deals with the Blues, a host of European heavyweights are reportedly interested in the defensive duo.

Manchester United&#x002019;s Andreas Pereira applauds the fans after the final whistle of the FA Cup fourth round match at Prenton Park, Birkenhead
Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira (Simon Cooper/PA)

According to The Mirror, Manchester United are poised to cash in on “forgotten midfielder” Andreas Pereira. The newspaper says the Premier League club have agreed to sell the 26-year-old to Flamengo – where he is currently on loan – for £12million.

And, also in The Mirror, it is reported that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, is demanding £225,000-a-week to stay at the club. As the German’s contract gets set to expire at the end of the season, Rudiger reportedly has a number of top European sides interested in him.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Declan Rice file photo
West Ham United’s Declan Rice (Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan Rice: The 23-year-old England midfielder will be the subject of a summer transfer fight between Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Sven Botman: The 22-year-old defender looks set for a summer move after Lille president Olivier Letang stated that the 22-year-old Netherlands centre-back deserves to play for a club that can win the Champions League. The footballer was previously linked with a move to Newcastle in January.

