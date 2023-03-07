Football rumours: Arsenal target Victor Osimhen transfer and Newcastle want Kieran Tierney

(Getty Images)

What the papers say

Newcastle United are plotting a move for Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney, who could cost in excess of £30 million if the latter are willing to agree to his departure this summer, the Telegraph says. Eddie Howe is understood to be a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Celtic for £25 million in the summer of 2019.

In more Gunners gossip, the Daily Mail writes that the club are in talks with Saturday’s match-winning hero Reiss Nelson over a new contract. The 23-year-old winger’s future is uncertain with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Also carrying Arsenal rumours is the Daily Mirror which reports the club is leading the race to sign Napoli’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. However the 24-year-old is also being targeted by Manchester United.

And according to a national outlet (via Mundo Deportivo), Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte reportedly wants to leave the club for Barcelona. But the 28-year-old centre-back could face a challenge to play for the Spanish giants with the club unable to register new players.

Social media round-up

Mason Mount urged to snub Liverpool if he leaves Chelsea with top-four rival a better "fit".https://t.co/QpKgVdBLg3 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) March 6, 2023

Newcastle United wants Mohammed Salisu for £15million in the summer transfer pic.twitter.com/Rdq4RNes4h — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 6, 2023

Players to watch

Harry Maguire: 90min reports that the 30-year-old England defender is among a number of first-team players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer.

Ryan Kent: Football Insider says Leeds will rival Burnley for the signature of the 26-year-old when the English winger’s contract at Rangers expires at the end of the season.