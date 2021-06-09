Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace, The Daily Telegraph reports. The Portuguese parted ways with Wolves by mutual consent before their last game of the season last month but is understood to be eager to stay in the Premier League. He has been interviewed by Everton and Palace, but the Eagles are said to be front-runners. Everton have also been linked with Brighton boss Graham Potter, The Athletic reports.

Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Portugal forward Bernardo Silva from Manchester City and have offered midfielder Saul Niguez in exchange, according to The Times. Silva, 26, is believed to be one of the players in line to be sold as City chase big-money signings in Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. Niguez, also 26, is reportedly unsettled at Atletico after not playing regularly during their recent title-winning season in LaLiga. Silva and Niguez are both valued at around £60million.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is a target for Atletico Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Atletico are also interested in Arsenal’s Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin as they seek a replacement for England international Kieran Trippier, who has been linked with Manchester United, according to CBS Sport. Real Betis have also expressed interest in Bellerin but have baulked at Arsenal’s asking price of £20m for the 26-year-old. Atletico manager Diego Simeone has sung Trippier’s praises this year and would be keen to keep him, but the 30-year-old is said to be intrigued by the interest in him from United. Spanish outlet Sport reports Juventus are also interested in Bellerin and could offer Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey back to the Gunners in a swap deal.

Liverpool have made a £25.8m bid for Roma captain and Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 24, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Reds are eyeing the 24-year-old as a replacement for out-of-contract Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who is a target for Paris St Germain. Pellegrini stood out for Roma last season, scoring 11 goals and making nine assists, and is high on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s priority list as he seeks to add attacking spark to his midfield.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland appears to have his sights set on joining Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Europe’s hottest commodity Erling Haaland is keen to join Chelsea even if he has to wait another year, The Daily Telegraph reports. Chelsea have kept up their interest in the 20-year-old star even though Borussia Dortmund have said he is not for sale this summer. Haaland would reportedly be interested in a move this summer if it were possible, but would also be open to an agreement being set up for 12 months’ time.

Players to watch

Takumi Minamino: The 26-year-old Liverpool and Japan forward has been linked with a move back to Southampton after spending time there on loan last season, HampshireLive reports.

Rui Patricio might be leaving Wolves for Roma (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Rui Patricio: The 33-year-old Wolves goalkeeper might join fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho at Roma this summer, according to Sky Italia.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: The Chelsea winger could be off to Bayern Munich, with the Blues open to offers for the 20-year-old, The Times says.