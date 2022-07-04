Manchester United to rival Arsenal for Paulo Dybala

Pa Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
Manchester United are set to enter the race for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Manchester United are set to enter the race for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Manchester United are set to enter the race for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Quoting La Repubblica, the Daily Star says the Red Devils are keen to enter the market for the 28-year-old, who is a primary transfer target of Premier League rivals Arsenal. Napoli have also been linked with the Argentinian.

Staying with United, the Red Devils are also reportedly in the hunt for another Arsenal target in Lisandro Martinez. The Sun, via The Athletic, says United and Martinez have entered advanced talks over a potential move from Ajax, while the Gunners have had three bids for the 24-year-old turned down.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reports Leeds and AC Milan have made transfer enquiries for Sassuolo midfielder Hamed Traore. Citing Corriere dello Sport, the paper says Traore is believed to be on Leeds’ shortlist for a replacement for Raphinha, though Sassuolo are in no hurry to let the 22-year-old midfielder go.

The Daily Mail reports Leeds have also made a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams. Talks have begun over a potential £12m deal for the 22-year-old US international.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are both interested in Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bernardo Silva is reportedly eager to join Barcelona (AP)
Bernardo Silva is reportedly eager to join Barcelona (AP)

Bernardo Silva: Portuguese outlet Sport says the Manchester City midfielder is eager to join Barcelona.

Joao Palhinha: Fulham have agreed a £20m deal with Sporting Lisbon for the 26-year-old midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

