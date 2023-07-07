Football rumours: Manchester United lining up bid for Rasmus Hojlund

What the papers say

Manchester United are preparing a big-money move for a new striker, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports United will make a £50million swoop for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, from Atalanta.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) and Sporting Lisbon’s Mateus Fernandes (PA)

Another Dane could be heading out of the Premier League with Atletico Madrid approaching Tottenham over a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports the Daily Mail. Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 27-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea will have to dig deep in their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Daily Telegraph reports they will need to pay more than £100m for the 21-year-old from Ecuador.

West Ham are looking at a potential move for midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus. The Guardian said the Switzerland international, 26, could head to London on loan with an option to buy for £14.5m.

Social media round-up

Excl: Manchester United have improved their bid for André Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons. 🚨🔴🇨🇲 #MUFC Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen. Talks continue. 🔛 pic.twitter.com/NVdyXvp0WR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Ivan Perisic 'set to RIP UP Tottenham contract to make shock transfer after just 12 months' https://t.co/QHxedSWPN7 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 6, 2023

Players to watch

Max Kilman: Wolves have turned down a £30m bid from Napoli for the English defender, 26.

Wilfried Zaha: The Crystal Palace forward, 30, is considering offers from Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr.