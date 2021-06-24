Football rumours: Manchester United bid £72million for Jadon Sancho

What the papers say

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund an offer for Jadon Sancho, reports the Sun. The paper says the Old Trafford club have bid £72million for the England winger, but they are prepared to pay as much as £80m. United have spent more than a year pursuing the 21-year-old, who was a youth player with rivals Manchester City, and are reportedly confident they are close to getting their man.

The Daily Mail says representatives for Everton’s James Rodriguez are offering the Colombia international to clubs across Europe. Injuries hampered the 29-year-old during his season at Goodison Park, with his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti a rare positive during the playmaker’s disappointing campaign. Ancelotti has left Merseyside for Real Madrid, who are reportedly among possible destinations for Rodriguez, along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli.

Sergio Ramos is preparing to play for a non-Spanish club for the first time (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United have been joined by Chelsea in the race to sign veteran Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid, according to the Sun. The paper says Spanish outlet AS has claimed Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wants to add the Spain defender to his roster, but the 35-year-old wants to play with Neymar at Paris St Germain.

The Manchester Evening News reports United are expected to let Axel Tuanzebe leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan this summer. The 23-year-old, who prefers to play at right centre-back, is down the pecking order with the Red Devils with just 18 for United in 2020-21.

Social media round-up

Harry Kane reveals he looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration as Man City table huge bid#THFC #MCFChttps://t.co/vV5b1Wm4M4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 24, 2021

Arteta boost as Arsenal target 'snubs move to Spurs'https://t.co/g8XT8e84Gw pic.twitter.com/ywUuO9yh5i — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 23, 2021

Players to watch

Frank Onyeka: Sky Sports says Brentford are on the verge of bringing the Nigeria midfielder, 23, across from Danish club FC Midtjylland.

Lionel Messi is still yet to resolve his future at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi: The 33-year-old Argentina forward has just one week left on his Barcelona contract but has failed to make a decision about his future, according to Spanish outlet Marca.