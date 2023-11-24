Football rumours: Manchester United begin hunt for Raphael Varane successor

What the papers say

Manchester United are keen to add reinforcements at centre-back with 23-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio, 22, reportedly on their list. They are seen as ideal replacements for Raphael Varane, according to The Sun.

Manchester United’s’ Raphael Varane (Nick Potts/PA)

Sky Sports reports that Real Betis winger Assane Diao, 18, has emerged as a target for Brentford, with the Premier League club looking to make a move for the Spain Under-21 international in the January transfer window.

Wolves are keen to sign striker Rafiu Durosinmi, but they are not the only ones, the Telegraph reports. Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in the Nigerian 20-year-old.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴⚫️ Confirmed: AC Milan decide to call up Francesco Camarda with first team to face Fiorentina @ San Siro. 15 year old Italian striker born in 2008 has been authorised by Federation to feature on Saturday. Special moment for Camarda who’ll turn 16 in March. pic.twitter.com/eA0IPC7Vxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2023

🚨 Manchester City are working to persuade striker Erling Haaland to sign a new deal, but an agreement is not imminent. (Source: TeamTalk) pic.twitter.com/8d4yqLj7yf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 23, 2023

Players to watch

Rayan Ait-Nouri: Chelsea have added Wolves’ Algeria international to their list of possible targets, according to 90min.

Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri (David Davies/PA)

Pedro Neto: Manchester United, Arsenal and several Saudi clubs are all eager to sign the 23-year-old, but keenness may wane as Wolves demand a fee of at least £60m, TEAMtalk reports.