Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohmed Salah’s wage demands

PA Sport Staff
What the papers say

Liverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.

Christian Eriksen has made an impressive start to life at Brentford
Christian Eriksen has made an impressive start to life at Brentford

West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, writes the Liverpool Echo. The 22-year-old winger has also been linked to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both held talks with River Plate’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to the Daily Express. The 21-year-old has a £16.6million release clause and has also been linked to Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Ocampos: West Ham and Wolves are interested in the 27-year-old Sevilla winger, according to Super Deporte.

Karem Artukoglu: Arsenal are preparing a £16.6m offer for the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger according to Turkish publication Star Gazetesi.

