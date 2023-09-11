Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester City eyeing West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

What the papers say

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in making a bid for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd next summer, the Sun reports. They may face stiff competition for the 27-year-old Moroccan from Manchester City.

Tottenham are leading the race for 16-year-old Croatian youngster Luka Vuskovic who has been linked to four other teams including Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Manchester City, according to the Telegraph. The teenager would not join Tottenham until the summer of 2025.

Social media round-up

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected the chance to become manager of Norway women's side ❌https://t.co/0SbWNAWXZG pic.twitter.com/V3a92d1Y8g — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 10, 2023

Barcelona never considered Xavi’s new deal in danger — it was matter of time and it will be completed soon 🔵🔴⏳ Negotiations taking place in the last 24/48h to get it sealed until 2025, as @Luis_F_Rojo @RogerTorello reported. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/eiZ3RXH2XV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2023

Players to watch

Marco Verratti: Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all had unsuccessful bids to sign the 30-year-old Italian from Paris St Germain this summer, Football Transfers says.

Alex Baena: Aston Villa are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward from Villareal, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports.