Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling

What the papers say

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah with Fulham reportedly ready to offer the club around £30million, while Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton and Everton are also interested in the forward, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old played 27 games for Arsenal last season with five goals and two assists.

The Mirror says Liverpool have made Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville a target, who is worth around £30million. Summerville played all games for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 20 goals with nine assists.

Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all interested in Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham but the club is keen to keep the midfielder, the Guardian reports.

Social media round-up

‼️EXCLUSIVE‼️ 🔴 Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of Alisson Becker this summer but TEAMtalk understands that a shock move away from Anfield isn't 'impossible' amid interest from Saudi clubs… More details from @RudyGaletti 🔽 #LFC https://t.co/pjBYrpb6T4 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 3, 2024

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EXCL: Genoa have approached Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on permanent transfer. Negotiations ongoing between the two clubs and player side, it will depend on the price. 🥇 Genoa’s numbers this season, the best among promoted teams in top 5 European leagues — with club set… pic.twitter.com/YNQYYbY7mU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

Players to watch

Ross Barkley: Aston Villa are looking likely to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Luton for about £5million, according to talkSPORT.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian left-back, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 27-year-old, Football Insider says.