Football rumours: Eddie Nketiah likely to leave Arsenal with four clubs circling
What the papers say
Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah with Fulham reportedly ready to offer the club around £30million, while Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton and Everton are also interested in the forward, according to the Sun. The 25-year-old played 27 games for Arsenal last season with five goals and two assists.
The Mirror says Liverpool have made Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville a target, who is worth around £30million. Summerville played all games for Leeds in the Championship, scoring 20 goals with nine assists.
Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are all interested in Sunderland’s 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham but the club is keen to keep the midfielder, the Guardian reports.
Social media round-up
‼️EXCLUSIVE‼️
🔴 Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of Alisson Becker this summer but TEAMtalk understands that a shock move away from Anfield isn't 'impossible' amid interest from Saudi clubs…
More details from @RudyGaletti 🔽 #LFC https://t.co/pjBYrpb6T4
— TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) June 3, 2024
🚨🏴 EXCL: Genoa have approached Tottenham to sign Djed Spence on permanent transfer.
Negotiations ongoing between the two clubs and player side, it will depend on the price.
🥇 Genoa’s numbers this season, the best among promoted teams in top 5 European leagues — with club set… pic.twitter.com/YNQYYbY7mU
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024
Players to watch
Ross Barkley: Aston Villa are looking likely to sign the 30-year-old midfielder from Luton for about £5million, according to talkSPORT.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal’s Ukrainian left-back, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 27-year-old, Football Insider says.