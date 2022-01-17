Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers say

Donny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.

Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems undeterred by the Magpies’ bad run. The club are also still interested in Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Tottenham’s Joe Rodon, according to the paper.

Diego Carlos may be about to move to Newcastle (Mike Hewitt/PA)

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are targeting Djed Spence, who has impressed while on-loan at Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old Middlesbrough right-back drew the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with his performance against the Gunners in the FA Cup. The paper reports that Spence would be valued around £10 million by Middlesbrough and that any deal would have to be done on a loan back basis. But the player is also reportedly being watched by Italian clubs Roma and Inter Milan.

The Gunners have also made an official offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Metro. Arsenal’s interest in the player has been well reported in recent weeks, as were rumours of a player-plus-cash deal according to the Italian paper Corriere Della Sera cited by Metro, with an offer of £50 million and Lucas Torreira on the table.

Ronald Araujo: The 22-year-old Barcelona centre-back is drawing interest from big names in the Premier League, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, according to Spanish publication Marca.

Ousmane Dembele: The 24-year-old French winger may leave Barcelona for Manchester United or Juventus, according to Spanish publication Sport.