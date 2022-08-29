Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

PA Sport Staff
·2 min read
What the papers say

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Blues have also reignited a pursuit of 29-year-old Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. But the paper adds that 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still their priority.

On outgoings, the Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The 29-year-old is being weighed up as a replacement for Antony, who is set to leave for United.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
The Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech (John Walton/PA)

And Liverpool are considering a move for 29-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Trevoh Chalobah: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 23-year-old defender will not leave Chelsea this summer despite talks taking place with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

Ethan Ampadu: But Romano also writes that Chelsea will let 21-year-old midfielder Ampadu go to Italian side Spezia on a loan deal.

