Barcelona ‘step up bid for Raphinha’ with two separate deals for Leeds star

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their bid to land Leeds winger Raphinha (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Barcelona have reportedly stepped up their bid to land Leeds winger Raphinha and are willing to cough up the £25million needed for his release clause, the Daily Telegraph says. The Spanish giants are planning imminent talks over the 25-year-old Brazil international and are said to be preparing to offer separate deals, depending on whether the Elland Road club remains in the Premier League this season.

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha is not expected to sign a new deal at Crystal Palace and could be sold in the summer as his contract expires in 2023, reports state. According to The Times, each of the past few seasons have ended with the 29-year-old telling the club he wants to leave and it could finally eventuate now that his contract is set for expiry next year.

Fulham are plotting to make a move for Wales winger Rabbi Matondo (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

The same newspaper reports that Fulham are plotting to make a move on Cercle Brugge’s Rabbi Matondo. The 21-year-old Wales forward, who plays for the Belgian side on loan from Schalke, has impressed this season after scoring 10 goals in 26 games.

The Liverpool Echo claims Liverpool are monitoring Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Scottish Premiership. The 18-year-old has featured 33 times for his side so far this season and was also recently named the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year.

Players to watch

Adam Hlozek: 90min reports West Ham risk missing out on the signing of the 19-year-old Sparta Prague and Czech Republic forward despite being offered the chance to bring him on loan this summer.

Jean-Paul Boetius: The Times writes that the 28-year-old Mainz winger is wanted by Watford, Norwich and Middlesbrough on a Bosman free transfer this summer.

