Football rumours: Arsenal on the hunt for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pa Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Renato Júnior Luz Sanches
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Alexander Isak
    Swedish association football player
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Ruben Neves is reported to be the leading name in Arsenal’s summer transfer wishlist. The Sun says the Gunners have set aside £180million to make a move for the Wolves midfielder, along with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Staying with Arsenal the Daily Mirror reports the Gunners have received a welcome boost in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan in January, but stayed put. Citing Football Italia, the paper says Sanches is believed to be intent on playing in the Premier League.

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid&#x002019;s Gabriel Eder (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)
Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Gabriel Eder (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)

The Mirror, via AS, says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to fund a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Tuchel is believed to be sizing up the 24-year-old as potential cover for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contracts all expire in June.

Grant McCann has emerged as a contender for the vacant Sunderland job, according to the Daily Mail. The former Hull boss has been listed alongside Roy Keane and Alex Neil as the front-runners for the position following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

William Saliba (right) is on West Ham&#x002019;s radar (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) (AP)
William Saliba (right) is on West Ham’s radar (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) (AP)

William Saliba: Sport Witness says West Ham are planning a summer move for the Arsenal defender, who is on loan at Marseille.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Calciomercato reports Roma are open to offers of £33.6m for the 22-year-old forward, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3. Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play. Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Ar

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail