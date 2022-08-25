Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pa Sport Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harry Maguire
    Harry Maguire
    English association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA) (PA Archive)
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA) (PA Archive)

What the papers say

Ajax striker Antony is “determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days” with the 22-year-old’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window to try to secure the deal, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper adds that the Premier League club have so far had two bids worth £51million and £68m rejected by the Dutch champions. Ajax are understood to be holding out for a package worth up to 100m euros (£84m).

In more Old Trafford gossip, Chelsea may make a move for defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana, the Evening Standard says. The Frenchman has reportedly been Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target at Stamford Bridge for some time but the Blues have been met with repeated frustration in their attempts to sign him.

(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the closing week of the transfer window. According to the newspaper, the Gunners are keen to offload the 24-year-old this summer as he has entered the final 12 months of his deal.

And the Daily Star writes – via Voetbal International – that Erik Ten Hag tried to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey through WhatsApp. The outlet says the 20-year-old Dutch striker rejected the offer to reunite with this former boss.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Lucas Paqueta: L’Equipe reports – via Metro – that West Ham have had their 50m euros (£42.2m) bid for the 24-year-old Brazil midfielder rejected by Lyon.

Martin Dubravka: The Daily Mail writes that Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle over the signing of the 33-year-old Slovakia goalkeeper.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Paredes' field goals rally Stampeders past Argonauts 22-19

    TORONTO — Calgary Stampeders safety Elie Bouka still knows what to do when he gets his hands on the football. Bouka returned an interception 62 yards for the touchdown that helped rally Calgary past the Toronto Argonauts 22-19 on Saturday night. Bouka's pick-six at 12:23 of the third quarter pulled the Stampeders to within 19-16 before Dedrick Mills was stopped short on the two-point conversion. But the six-foot-one, 204-pound Laval, Que., native's TD set the stage for veteran kicker Rene Parede

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this