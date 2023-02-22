A football regulator should not have been needed, but game has only itself to blame

Manchester United fans protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club outside Old Trafford - Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

This should not have been necessary, but football has only itself to blame

The Government have been warned that they risk leaving a gaping hole in their historic overhaul of football governance if financial redistribution is not central to a new regulator’s powers.

The national game’s biggest structural overhaul in a generation will be announced on Thursday and, while the Premier League have reiterated fears that the change could blunt their competitive edge, there is mounting concern that vast wealth imbalances will not be tackled by football’s first regulator.

In its summary of the White Paper that will be put before Parliament on Thursday, the Government says that it still wants clubs and leagues to reach their own financial settlement and that a regulator would only get involved as a “last resort” to “facilitate” discussions.

This apparent lack of power to instantly ensure more money flows down the entire pyramid was immediately cited by multiple sources outside the top-flight, even if the Premier League is adamant that they are committed to quickly agreeing a new deal with greater redistribution.

The White Paper follows Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review, which specifically suggested a ‘solidarity transfer levy’ of as much as 10 per cent to boost support down to grassroots football, but this is not expected in the plans that will be put before Parliament on Thursday.

“Our response will highlight a critical point made repeatedly by the Fan Led Review, which recommended that the professional game increases funding of the grassroots game,” said Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham. “The players, referees, coaches and volunteers in grassroots football are the foundations of the English game.”

With the backing of Gary Neville, the former FA chairman David Bernstein has long campaigned for a regulator and, while “delighted” by the landmark progress, he also emphasised the need for financial powers.

“It is very important that the proposals are not watered down by vested interests,” he said.

Story continues

“The regulator should be primarily involved in issues like distribution of income, Financial Fair Play, parachute payments and, crucially, salary reduction within player contracts following Premier League relegation.

“If the regulator doesn’t get a grip on the financial issues, there will be a void at the centre of these proposals.”

In outlining their “radical transformation” for football, the Government emphasised five key changes:

The first independent regulator for the men’s elite game

A licensing system from the top-flight down to the National League, requiring clubs to demonstrate sound business models to help prevent a repeat of financial failings at clubs like Bury and Macclesfield Town

A strengthened owners’ and directors’ tests

Fans given a greater say in running of clubs, and key heritage issues such as team names, badges and club location

Powers to block English clubs from joining breakaway leagues

No other major nation has made football a regulated industry and there are fears inside the Premier League that investors could be put off by uncertainty over how a regulator may act and evolve.

The league’s free market agility, high investment and relatively even income distributions between its member clubs have all contributed to a 30-year boom that has made it the envy of the sporting world. The Premier League also believes that it has been proactively addressing many of the issues and says that it is already providing £1.6 billion to the wider game as part of the current three-year broadcast cycle.

“It is vital that regulation does not damage the game fans love to watch in the deepest professional pyramid in the world, or its ability to attract investment and grow interest,” said a Premier League statement.

“We will now work constructively with stakeholders to ensure that the proposed Government regulator does not lead to any unintended consequences that could affect the Premier League’s position as the most-watched football league in the world, reduce its competitiveness or put the unrivalled levels of funding we provide at risk.”

The Government is adamant that it wants only to protect and enhance what it calls “one of the UK’s greatest cultural exports” and has acted after clubs like Bury and Macclesfield went out of business and leading clubs signed up to plans for a closed European Super League.

Bury fans - PA /Dave Howarth

“Despite the success of the sport both at home and abroad, we know that there are real challenges which threaten the stability of clubs both big and small,” said the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “These bold new plans will put fans back at the heart of football, protect the rich heritage and traditions of our much-loved clubs and safeguard the beautiful game for future generations,”

Rick Parry, the chairman of the English Football League, however, says that his members are “getting nowhere” in negotiations with the Premier League for greater financial distribution.

“We think any rational regulator looking at the current system would have to say ‘it’s broken’,” he said. An EFL statement said that the regulator was a “once in a generation opportunity that must be seized to address the systemic issues that football has been unable to sort itself over the last 30 years”.

Crouch said that she was “delighted” that her report’s “key strategic recommendations” were being acted upon. “This is a big day for football in this country ,” she said.

The Government has also launched a review of the existing visa system for elite footballers after Brexit caused new transfer restrictions and was blamed for inflating transfer fees for Premier League clubs.

This should not have been necessary, but football has only itself to blame

By Jason Burt

The first thing to say about a football regulator is that appointing one should be unnecessary. “Should” being the operative word.

If the football bodies – the Premier League and the EFL in particular – got their house in order (and they have had plenty of time to do so) then government intervention would really not be needed.

The less the state is involved, the better, and while it might stand accused of playing to the crowd with the measures in the White Paper then more fool football – and its greed – for allowing it to happen.

The headlines should all be welcomed: A stronger owners’ and directors’ test; supporters given greater say in the running of clubs; powers to block clubs from joining a European Super League.

And an independent regulator? Well, football has brought that on itself with its internecine squabbling, its desire for mammon and its lack of transparency. Yes, it is a business. But it is not only a business.

Like it or not, football clubs are community assets and owners are custodians. They may want to act independently, they may want to buy and sell at will and be largely unaccountable, but that is not acceptable.

The Premier League is one of UK plc’s greatest exports. In fact it is arguably now its greatest export and a brake should absolutely not be placed on its success by over-regulation. It is not about discouraging investment. It is about encouraging responsible investment through a sensible licensing scheme.

Anyone who reported on the takeover of Newcastle United will know it was an unsatisfactory and alarming process. So little information was forthcoming; so little is still known about the ownership. The Premier League acted as if media – and fan – interest was irrelevant. It refused to engage; hiding behind claiming it was effectively a private transaction.

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan with part owner Amanda Staveley - Reuters/Craig Brough

Newcastle may well have ended up with responsible Saudi-led owners, even if many remain uncomfortable with the provenance of that ownership, but the sale again highlighted how opaque football is.

The European Super League, Project Big Picture, the sale of Newcastle – the Premier League is not necessarily to blame. But some of its biggest clubs and their owners are and that has led to the lack of trust and an apparently quenchless thirst for cash.

In its response to the White Paper, the Premier League has issued veiled threats, not least in pointing out “the Government’s plan for England to become the first major nation to make football a government-regulated industry”.

Clearly it believes this is a bad thing. But it has only brought it upon itself. We must have stronger licensing of clubs throughout the pyramid and because self-interest appears to have dominated it now has to be independently driven.

No one can necessarily foresee who will turn out to be a good or bad owner. But that does not mean the authorities should not at least try to differentiate with more stringent rules.

The Premier League has more overseas investment that any other league in the world. That is partly because of its laudable success but also partly because it is easier to buy and sell a club in England than in any other country. They are easily tradeable assets and that can be dangerous.

The elephant in the room – and maybe even the measure that would have staved off the need for a regulator – is wealth distribution. The Government’s view still appears to be that it is for the football authorities to sort this out.

But they have failed to do that. And so we have the richest football league – by far – with clubs outside it going to the wall. We have continued under-funding of grass-roots football. The Government should have insisted on a whole-game review of funding. Maybe that will become part of a regulator’s remit. Because, unfortunately, football has proven it needs independent intervention. It cannot be trusted.