Football quiz: surprise domestic Cup finalists

Which London club were the most recent team to win the FA Cup while in the second division? Chelsea Crystal Palace QPR West Ham United And who was the last player to score for a second-division team in the FA Cup final? John Byrne Trevor Brooking Terry Fenwick Tim Cahill In 1980 Real Madrid's reserve side, Castilla CF, made it all the way to the Copa Del Rey final. Who beat them? Barcelona Barcelona B Real Madrid Valencia In 2013, fourth-tier Bradford City made a memorable run to the League Cup final. How many top-flight teams did they beat on the way to Wembley? None Two Three Five The League Cup has a history of surprise finalists, but who were the last team from outside the top flight to win the trophy? Luton Town Middlesbrough Oxford United Sheffield Wednesday Which French port city's fourth-tier team sailed all the way to the Coupe de France final in 2000? Brest Calais Dieppe Le Havre Which Bundesliga team's reserve side made it all the way to the German Cup final in 1993? Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Hertha Berlin Werder Bremen The 2014 Dutch Cup final between Ajax and PEC Zwolle was halted after five minutes due to crowd trouble with Ajax leading 1-0. What happened next? Ajax forfeited the game, handing Zwolle their first major trophy Zwolle refused to play on and Ajax won by default The game was abandoned and finished behind closed doors The game resumed and Zwolle won it 5-1 Wigan caused the most recent FA Cup final shock when they beat Manchester City in 2013. What happened three days later? City sacked their manager, Roberto Mancini Wigan manager Roberto Martínez left for Everton Wigan were relegated from the Premier League All of the above In 1976, Bobby Stokes scored the FA Cup final winner to shock Manchester United and earn which team their only major trophy to date? Sunderland Sheffield United Southampton Portsmouth What European record is held by Danish side Randers Freja? Lowest-ranked team to win a domestic Cup Only second-tier side to successfully defend a Cup trophy Have played in the most finals while outside the top flight Most recent amateur side to win a major domestic trophy FC Pasching made headlines in 2013 by winning their domestic Cup competition from the third division. What country do they play in? Austria Switzerland Luxembourg Liechtenstein Which team went from the Northern Premier League to a major final and then liquidation in the space of a decade? Accrington Stanley Merthyr Town Gretna Scarborough Which former Premier League side are the only club to win a domestic Cup while in the third division? Barnsley Blackpool Cardiff City Swindon Town And finally, which London club are the only non-leaguers to win the FA Cup since the Football League was founded? Corinthian Casuals Dulwich Hamlet Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace

Solutions

1:D - Trevor Brooking's header earned a 1-0 win at Wembley in 1980. West Ham finished their Second Division campaign in seventh., 2:C - The defender headed home an extra-time equaliser for QPR against Spurs in 1982, but the Hoops went on to lose the replay., 3:C - Real's first team asserted their dominance by winning 6-1. Castilla still qualified for Europe, but lost to West Ham in the Cup Winners' Cup., 4:C - The Bantams beat Wigan and Arsenal on penalties, before defeating Aston Villa over two legs. The run was abruptly ended by Swansea, who won the final 5-0., 5:D - All four teams have won the trophy since 1986, but only Wednesday were in the second tier. The Owls shocked Manchester United in the 1991 final., 6:B - The amateur outfit led Nantes at half-time, but two Antoine Sibierski goals, including a last-gasp penalty, ended their fairytale run., 7:C - Leverkusen beat the third-tier side in the final, having knocked out Hertha's first team in the last 16. Hertha themselves haven't been to the final since 1979., 8:D - Ajax fans threw flares onto the pitch and damaged seats at De Kuip stadium, home of arch-rivals Feyenoord. The match was suspended for half an hour and when it restarted, Zwolle scored five without reply against their shell-shocked opponents., 9:C - The Latics lost 4-1 at Arsenal to end their eight-year stay in the top flight. They are the only team to win the FA Cup and get relegated in the same season. Mancini was sacked two days after the final; Martínez stuck around until 5 June., 10:C - Stokes was a Portsmouth native who moved to Fratton Park a year after winning the Cup. The forward went on to play alongside Johan Cruyff in the NASL., 11:B - They won the Danish Cup in 1967 and again in 1968. The club merged with others to form Randers FC in 2003, and they won it as a second-tier side in 2006., 12:A - The minnows beat Rapid Vienna and Red Bull Salzburg away from home to reach the final, then denied Austria Vienna the Double with a 1-0 win. They have since become a feeder club for Lask Linz., 13:C - The border-town team played in England's non-league for more than 50 years before joining the Scottish pyramid in 2002. They reached the Scottish Cup final as a third-tier side in 2006, losing to Hearts, and spent one year in the top flight before financial collapse. Their phoenix club, Gretna 2008, now play in the Lowland League., 14:D - After shocking Arsenal at Wembley in the 1969 League Cup final, the Robins went on to secure promotion to the second division., 15:C - Spurs won it in 1901 when they were in the Southern League. Times may have changed, but they would still take a Cup win.

Scores

10 and above. On the way to Wembley 14 and above. Book the open-top bus parade 0 and above. Concentrate on the league 6 and above. Knocked out on penalties