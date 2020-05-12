Football quiz: substitutes

Photograph: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League as a substitute? Jermain Defoe Tore André Flo Olivier Giroud Ole Gunnar Solskjær Who came on as a substitute in the 1994 World Cup final, started the 1998 final and started the 2002 final? Ronaldo Bebeto Cafu Roberto Carlos Ali Daei scored a record 109 goals in international football. At which major club final was he an unused substitute? Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1998 Champions League final in 1999 FA Cup final in 2000 Uefa Cup final in 2001 At which World Cup were substitutes introduced (for players who were not injured)? 1930 1950 1970 1990 Who is the only player to have come off the bench and scored four goals in a Premier League game? Jermain Defoe Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink David Bentley Ole Gunnar Solskjær Only one player has come off the bench in a World Cup final and scored the winning goal. For which team did he do it? France Germany Spain Brazil Who has made a record 158 appearances from the bench in the Premier League? Peter Crouch Joe Cole James Milner Shane Long Which player came off the bench in a European Championship final and scored twice – including a golden goal to win the trophy for his country? David Trezeguet Sylvain Wiltord Stefan Kuntz Oliver Bierhoff Which current Premier League manager was an unused substitute at the Champions League final in 2004? Nuno Espírito Santo Mikel Arteta Frank Lampard Daniel Farke Liverpool beat Milan in the Champions League final in 2005 after being 3-0 down at half-time. Which player was taken off in the interval? Dietmar Hamann Luis García Djimi Traoré Steve Finnan

1:A - Defoe scored 24 goals from the bench in the Premier League – that's 15% of his total., 2:C - Cafu is the only player to have featured in three straight World Cup finals., 3:B - Daei sat on the bench for Bayern Munich as they lost the final to goals scored by two Manchester United substitutes., 4:C - Anatoliy Puzach became the first substitute to play in a World Cup match when he came on for USSR in the opening match of the tournament., 5:D - Solskjær scored four goals in 12 minutes for Manchester United at Nottingham Forest in 1999., 6:B - Mario Götze came on in the 88th minute of the 2014 final. He scored the winner in the 113th minute., 7:A - Crouch’s old mate Jermain Defoe is second on 149., 8:D - The Euro 96 and Euro 2000 finals were both won by golden goals from substitutes. Trezeguet scored the golden goal for France in 2000. Bierhoff did even better in 1996 – he came off the bench and scored twice for Germany against Czech Republic., 9:A - Nuno was Porto's substitute goalkeeper when they beat Monaco in the final. José Mourinho, another current Premier League manager, was in the dugout for the winners., 10:D - He was also substituted when Liverpool played Milan in the final in 2007. Liverpool lost that one.

