Football quiz: substitutes
Who has scored the most goals in the Premier League as a substitute?
Jermain Defoe
Tore André Flo
Olivier Giroud
Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Who came on as a substitute in the 1994 World Cup final, started the 1998 final and started the 2002 final?
Ronaldo
Bebeto
Cafu
Roberto Carlos
Ali Daei scored a record 109 goals in international football. At which major club final was he an unused substitute?
Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1998
Champions League final in 1999
FA Cup final in 2000
Uefa Cup final in 2001
At which World Cup were substitutes introduced (for players who were not injured)?
1930
1950
1970
1990
Who is the only player to have come off the bench and scored four goals in a Premier League game?
Jermain Defoe
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
David Bentley
Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Only one player has come off the bench in a World Cup final and scored the winning goal. For which team did he do it?
France
Germany
Spain
Brazil
Who has made a record 158 appearances from the bench in the Premier League?
Peter Crouch
Joe Cole
James Milner
Shane Long
Which player came off the bench in a European Championship final and scored twice – including a golden goal to win the trophy for his country?
David Trezeguet
Sylvain Wiltord
Stefan Kuntz
Oliver Bierhoff
Which current Premier League manager was an unused substitute at the Champions League final in 2004?
Nuno Espírito Santo
Mikel Arteta
Frank Lampard
Daniel Farke
Liverpool beat Milan in the Champions League final in 2005 after being 3-0 down at half-time. Which player was taken off in the interval?
Dietmar Hamann
Luis García
Djimi Traoré
Steve Finnan
Solutions
1:A - Defoe scored 24 goals from the bench in the Premier League – that's 15% of his total., 2:C - Cafu is the only player to have featured in three straight World Cup finals., 3:B - Daei sat on the bench for Bayern Munich as they lost the final to goals scored by two Manchester United substitutes., 4:C - Anatoliy Puzach became the first substitute to play in a World Cup match when he came on for USSR in the opening match of the tournament., 5:D - Solskjær scored four goals in 12 minutes for Manchester United at Nottingham Forest in 1999., 6:B - Mario Götze came on in the 88th minute of the 2014 final. He scored the winner in the 113th minute., 7:A - Crouch’s old mate Jermain Defoe is second on 149., 8:D - The Euro 96 and Euro 2000 finals were both won by golden goals from substitutes. Trezeguet scored the golden goal for France in 2000. Bierhoff did even better in 1996 – he came off the bench and scored twice for Germany against Czech Republic., 9:A - Nuno was Porto's substitute goalkeeper when they beat Monaco in the final. José Mourinho, another current Premier League manager, was in the dugout for the winners., 10:D - He was also substituted when Liverpool played Milan in the final in 2007. Liverpool lost that one.
Scores
4 and above.
You should have stayed on the bench
5 and above.
You should have stayed on the bench
6 and above.
A fine score
7 and above.
A fine score
8 and above.
A fine score
9 and above.
You should never be benched
10 and above.
You should never be benched
1 and above.
You should have stayed on the bench
2 and above.
You should have stayed on the bench
3 and above.
You should have stayed on the bench
0 and above.
You should have stayed on the bench