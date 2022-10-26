Football quiz: name the team or ground from the turnstiles

Turnstile 1 Let's start in the Premier League. Which ground is this home fan walking into? Anfield Old Trafford City Ground St Mary's Which lower-league ground are these away fans queuing to get into? Vale Park (Port Vale) Gander Green Lane (Sutton) Wetherby Road (Harrogate Town) The New Lawn (Forest Green) These turnstiles are painted to match the team kit – but at which ground? Turf Moor Glanford Park Villa Park Upton Park A long uphill walk from the gates to the ground for fans of which northern club? Barnsley Sheffield United Doncaster Rovers Lincoln City Heading to Europe now, and which superclub has these modern, minimalist barriers outside their ground? Juventus Bayern Munich Ajax Real Madrid Staying on the continent – which Italian club play on the other side of these gates? Hellas Verona Lecce Torino Parma Which ground has this unusual setup for away fans? St Andrews London Road Spotland Kenilworth Road Time to turn up the difficulty a touch. Where is this? Abbey Stadium Rodney Parade Molineux KCom Stadium Good luck with this one. Which team plays behind this door? Bournemouth Barnsley Bristol City Brentford Another tough one, taken at a former Premier League ground. Which one? Riverside Stadium Bet365 Stadium The Valley Stadium of Light A brief dog-walking diversion – which stadium is in the background here? Emirates Stadium Riverside Stadium Stadium of Light City Ground Which League Two club might call on this passer-by if they need to hold on to a lead? Barrow Rochdale Mansfield Town Hartlepool United An overhead shot of fans filing in through an outdoor turnstile. But who are they on their way to support? Inverness Caledonian Thistle Crystal Palace Dagenham and Redbridge Carlisle United Which team's fans are filing in for a night-time game here? Coventry City Wycombe Wanderers Dundee Le Havre One from the archives now, as fans queue up to get into which stadium in 1923? Hampden Park Maine Road Wembley Roker Park Here's a fan getting frisked on his way in to a Football League game – at which ground? Banks's Stadium The Racecourse Ground Sixfields Valley Parade Which London venue is pictured here? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Gtech Community Stadium London Stadium Wembley Finally, fans queue to enter the Turnstiles pub, a pre-game haunt next door to which ground? Celtic Park Home Park Easter Road Aviva Stadium

Solutions

1:A - The picture of Mo Salah on her scarf was a clue., 2:D - Currently in League One, Forest Green Rovers are a tricky away trip – the nearest train station, at Stroud, is five miles away., 3:C - Aston Villa have played at Villa Park since 1897 – around the same time they changed their kits from blue and brown to the combination still seen today., 4:B - It's Bramall Lane, which opened in 1855 and predates United's inception by 34 years., 5:B - It's the Allianz Arena, Bayern's home ground since 2005., 6:D - It's the Stadio Ennio Tardini, built in 1923 and one of Italy's oldest football grounds., 7:D - Away-day aficionados will recognise Luton's Oak Stand entrance, which passes through the middle of a row of houses., 8:C - It's Molineux Stadium, home of Wolves since 1889., 9:A - It's the Vitality Stadium, the Premier League's smallest ground., 10:B - This picture was taken at Stoke's top-flight meeting with Norwich in 2013., 11:C - It's the home of Sunderland – also known as the Black Cats., 12:A - With a capacity of around 5,000, Holker Street is one of the Football League's smallest grounds., 13:B - It's Selhurst Park, home of the Eagles since 1924., 14:B - Adams Park and the pictured stand are named after the Chairboys' former captain and benefactor, Frank Adams., 15:C - More than 200,000 fans descended for the FA Cup final, the first ever football match played at Wembley. Bolton beat West Ham 2-0 in the 'white horse final', although the police horse used to clear fans off the pitch, Billie, was actually grey., 16:D - It's a Walsall supporter at Bradford City's home ground., 17:C - This welcoming vista can be seen at West Ham games., 18:A - That's correct. Cheers!

