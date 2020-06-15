Football quiz: host venues

Photograph: Raúl Martínez/EPA

Complete this sequence: Uruguay, Italy, England, West Germany, Argentina … Brazil Spain South Africa France Who were the first English club to win a European Cup final in England? Nottingham Forest Aston Villa Liverpool Manchester United Who were the first English club to lose a European Cup final in England? Liverpool Aston Villa Nottingham Forest Manchester United Which country has hosted a World Cup semi-final but not a World Cup final? Belgium Chile South Korea Japan Which stadium hosted the first World Cup final? Estadio Azteca Estadio Monumental Estadio Centenario Estadio Nacional Which country has hosted and co-hosted the Euros? Austria Belgium The Netherlands Poland Which of these teams has NOT won the Euros as hosts? Spain Italy France Portugal Which stadium has hosted the men’s World Cup final and the Women’s World Cup final? Wembley The Maracanã The Stade de France The Rose Bowl Which country has hosted the World Cup, won it and provided the top scorer all in the same tournament? England in 1966 Argentina in 1978 France in 1998 Germany in 2006 Which two cities in the same country have hosted World Cup finals? Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia Mexico City and Guadalajara Berlin and Munich Rome and Turin Which German club has won a Champions League final in Munich? Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Hamburg

1:D - The six countries that have won the World Cup as hosts. England are the only World Cup winners who have only won it while playing at home., 2:D - United won the European Cup final at Wembley in 1968 – a decade before Liverpool did the same. There have been seven European Cup finals at Wembley – more than any other stadium., 3:D - Manchester United became the first, and so far only, club to lose a European Cup final in England when they were beaten by Barcelona at Wembley in the 2011 final., 4:C - In 2002, when they co-hosted with Japan. The opening game was in Seoul and the final was in Yokohama., 5:C - There were only 18 matches at the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930 and the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo hosted 10 of them, including the opening game, the two semi-finals and the final., 6:B - They finished third when they hosted the tournament in 1972 and were knocked out in the group stage when they co-hosted with the Netherlands in 2000., 7:D - Portugal are the odd one out in this lot. Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984) won as hosts. Portugal were beaten finalists when they hosted the tournament in 2004 and beat the hosts in the final when they won the tournament in 2016., 8:D - It hosted both of them in the same decade: the men’s final in 1994 and the women’s final in 1999., 9:B - Argentina hosted the tournament; Argentina won the tournament; and Mario Kempes was the top scorer., 10:C - The Olympiastadion in Munich hosted the 1974 final and the Olympiastadion in Berlin hosted the 2006 final., 11:C - Borussia Dortmund beat Juventus in Munich in the final in 1997. Bayern Munich had the chance to win the trophy in their own stadium 15 years later but they blew it, conceding an equaliser in the final few minutes, missing a penalty in extra time and then losing in a shootout to Chelsea.

