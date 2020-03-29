Football quiz: guess the stadiums in these artistic images – part two
Let's start with an Italian ground – but which club does it belong to?
Fiorentina
Juventus
Roma
Udinese
Which English stadium are Everton fans being welcomed to here?
Bournemouth
Bristol City
Sheffield United
Liverpool
Which traditional English giant has this futuristic looking floodlight at their ground?
Preston North End
Bolton Wanderers
Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday
Which Scottish ground is pictured at sunset here?
Celtic Park
Ibrox
Hampden Park
Tynecastle
Over to Ligue 1 now, but which side plays in this elegant arena?
Rennes
Lyon
Bordeaux
Monaco
Hopping over the border to Italy – which team play in this very English looking four-sided venue?
Spal
Brescia
Pescara
Cagliari
Back to Britain, and a sunlit afternoon in the Premier League. But who are the home team?
Sheffield United
Burnley
Crystal Palace
Aston Villa
Where in the north of England would you get this spectacular view?
University of Bolton Stadium
KCom Stadium
DW Stadium
John Smith's Stadium
And where would you find this equally spectacular image?
The Hawthorns
Carrow Road
St James' Park
The Amex Stadium
Time to finish with a flourish. Where in the world is this?
Milan
Munich
Manchester
Mexico City
Solutions
1:B - It's the Allianz Stadium, which packs 41,507 seats into its compact structure., 2:D - That sign might be the only L you'll find at Anfield this season ..., 3:A - It's Deepdale, Preston's home since they were founded in 1880., 4:B - This snap was taken before Rangers' Europa League tie with Feyenoord., 5:C - The Matmut Atlantique holds fond memories for Wales fans; they beat Slovakia 2-1 there during Euro 2016, 6:A - Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor, to use their full name, play in Ferrara., 7:C - Selhurst Park has been the Eagles' home since 1924, and is set to be redeveloped., 8:D - Huddersfield's innovative home ground won a RIBA Building of the Year prize in 1995., 9:A - It's a tribute to the late, great Cyrille Regis at West Brom, 10:B - It's the Allianz Arena, pictured during pre-game Christmas festivities.
Scores
8 and above.
Back of the net!
0 and above.
Unlucky
4 and above.
Good effort