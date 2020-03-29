Football quiz: guess the stadiums in these artistic images – part two

Let's start with an Italian ground – but which club does it belong to? Fiorentina Juventus Roma Udinese Which English stadium are Everton fans being welcomed to here? Bournemouth Bristol City Sheffield United Liverpool Which traditional English giant has this futuristic looking floodlight at their ground? Preston North End Bolton Wanderers Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday Which Scottish ground is pictured at sunset here? Celtic Park Ibrox Hampden Park Tynecastle Over to Ligue 1 now, but which side plays in this elegant arena? Rennes Lyon Bordeaux Monaco Hopping over the border to Italy – which team play in this very English looking four-sided venue? Spal Brescia Pescara Cagliari Back to Britain, and a sunlit afternoon in the Premier League. But who are the home team? Sheffield United Burnley Crystal Palace Aston Villa Where in the north of England would you get this spectacular view? University of Bolton Stadium KCom Stadium DW Stadium John Smith's Stadium And where would you find this equally spectacular image? The Hawthorns Carrow Road St James' Park The Amex Stadium Time to finish with a flourish. Where in the world is this? Milan Munich Manchester Mexico City

1:B - It's the Allianz Stadium, which packs 41,507 seats into its compact structure., 2:D - That sign might be the only L you'll find at Anfield this season ..., 3:A - It's Deepdale, Preston's home since they were founded in 1880., 4:B - This snap was taken before Rangers' Europa League tie with Feyenoord., 5:C - The Matmut Atlantique holds fond memories for Wales fans; they beat Slovakia 2-1 there during Euro 2016, 6:A - Società Polisportiva Ars et Labor, to use their full name, play in Ferrara., 7:C - Selhurst Park has been the Eagles' home since 1924, and is set to be redeveloped., 8:D - Huddersfield's innovative home ground won a RIBA Building of the Year prize in 1995., 9:A - It's a tribute to the late, great Cyrille Regis at West Brom, 10:B - It's the Allianz Arena, pictured during pre-game Christmas festivities.

8 and above. Back of the net! 0 and above. Unlucky 4 and above. Good effort