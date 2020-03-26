Football quiz: guess the missing clubs in these goalkeepers' careers

Niall McVeigh
The Guardian
<span>Photograph: Michael Probst/AP</span>
Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

  1. Let's start with one of the greats. Peter Schmeichel: Hvidovre > Brondby > Manchester United > Sporting > ??? > Manchester City

    1. Ajax

    2. Aston Villa

    3. Aalborg

    4. AEK Athens

    5. Keeping it in the family ... Kasper Schmeichel (excluding loan moves): Manchester City > ??? > Leeds United > Leicester

      1. Norwich

      2. Nottingham Forest

      3. Northampton

      4. Notts County

      5. Now a man better known for his kits than his clubs. Jorge Campos: Pumas UNAM > Atlante > ??? > Cruz Azul > Chicago Fire > Pumas UNAM

        1. Real Madrid

        2. Kashima Antlers

        3. LA Galaxy

        4. Boca Juniors

        5. England's all-time No 1? Gordon Banks (excluding loans): Chesterfield > Leicester > Stoke > ???

          1. New York Cosmos

          2. Tampa Bay Rowdies

          3. Fort Lauderdale Strikers

          4. Washington Diplomats

          5. Banks's main rival ... Peter Shilton: Leicester > Stoke > Nottingham Forest > ??? > Derby > Plymouth

            1. Coventry

            2. Southampton

            3. Wimbledon

            4. West Ham

            5. Cláudio Taffarel (excluding loans): Internacional > Parma > Atlético Mineiro > ??? > Parma

              1. Galatasaray

              2. Besiktas

              3. Fenerbahce

              4. Trabzonspor

              5. The man who denied England in 1998, Carlos Roa: Racing Club > Lanus > ??? > Albacete > Olimpo

                1. Real Sociedad

                2. Real Madrid

                3. Real Mallorca

                4. Real Zaragoza

                5. World Cup winner Dino Zoff: Udinese > Mantova > ??? > Juventus

                  1. Torino

                  2. Napoli

                  3. Roma

                  4. Lazio

                  5. Jens Lehmann: Schalke > ??? > Dortmund > Arsenal > Stuttgart

                    1. Bayern Munich

                    2. Barcelona

                    3. Milan

                    4. PSG

                    5. José Luis Chilavert: San Lorenzo > Real Zaragoza > Vélez Sarsfield > ??? > Penarol

                      1. Schalke

                      2. Strasbourg

                      3. Sporting Lisbon

                      4. Sheffield Wednesday

                      5. Mark Schwarzer: Marconi Stallions > Dynamo Dresden > Kaiserslautern > ??? > Middlesbrough > Fulham > Chelsea > Leicester

                        1. Bradford City

                        2. Borussia Dortmund

                        3. Brisbane Roar

                        4. Brondby

                        5. David James: Watford > Liverpool > West Ham > ??? > Portsmouth > Bristol City > Bournemouth

                          1. Middlesbrough

                          2. Manchester United

                          3. Manchester City

                          4. Millwall

                          5. Petr Cech: Chmel Blsany > Sparta Prague > ??? > Chelsea > Arsenal

                            1. Red Star Belgrade

                            2. Rubin Kazan

                            3. Rennes

                            4. Real Mallorca

                            5. David Seaman: Leeds > Peterborough > Birmingham > ??? > Arsenal > Manchester City

                              1. Leicester

                              2. Ipswich

                              3. QPR

                              4. Blackburn

                              5. And finally, perhaps the best ever. Lev Yashin: ???

                                1. Spartak Moscow

                                2. Lokomotiv Moscow

                                3. Dynamo Moscow

                                4. CSKA Moscow

                                Solutions

                                Scroll to continue with content
                                Ad

                                1:B - During his 18-month Villa tenure, Schmeichel became the first keeper to score a goal in the Premier League., 2:D - Schmeichel joined Sol Campbell and Sven-Göran Eriksson at Meadow Lane during the club's ill-fated era of big spending., 3:C - Chicago was the furthest the Mexico goalkeeper travelled from his homeland in his club career., 4:C - Banks was named the NASL goalkeeper of the year during his time in Florida., 5:B - Shilts was on the books of all four clubs, but only ever played for Southampton, where he stayed for five years., 6:A - Parma was Taffarel's last club. His car broke down on the way to complete a move to Empoli, and he took it as a sign from God that he should retire., 7:C - The Argentina goalkeeper, a Seventh Day Adventist and vegan, left the Balearic club to take a year-long religious retreat, 8:B - Zoff left Naples in 1972, a full decade before he lifted the World Cup at the age of 40., 9:C - Lehmann managed just five error-strewn appearances for the Rossoneri before returning to Germany., 10:B - The goalscoring custodian never got on the scoresheet in France, but did score the winning shootout penalty in the 2001 French Cup final., 11:A - It was Chris Kamara, then manager of the Bantams, who brought the Australian to England., 12:C - The England keeper memorably went up front for Stuart Pearce's City in a final-day meeting with Middlesbrough in 2005., 13:C - Cech's heroics for the Ligue 1 strugglers earned him a £7m move to Stamford Bridge., 14:C - Seaman earned his first England cap while playing at Loftus Road., 15:C - The 'Black Panther' played his entire career at Dynamo, a club with links to the Soviet interior ministry and KGB.

                                Scores

                                1. 14 and above.

                                  You've kept a clean sheet!

                                2. 10 and above.

                                  You're pretty tough to get past

                                3. 5 and above.

                                  You've let a few past you

                                4. 0 and above.

                                  You've had a shocker

                                What to Read Next