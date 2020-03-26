Football quiz: guess the missing clubs in these goalkeepers' careers

Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

Let's start with one of the greats. Peter Schmeichel: Hvidovre > Brondby > Manchester United > Sporting > ??? > Manchester City Ajax Aston Villa Aalborg AEK Athens Keeping it in the family ... Kasper Schmeichel (excluding loan moves): Manchester City > ??? > Leeds United > Leicester Norwich Nottingham Forest Northampton Notts County Now a man better known for his kits than his clubs. Jorge Campos: Pumas UNAM > Atlante > ??? > Cruz Azul > Chicago Fire > Pumas UNAM Real Madrid Kashima Antlers LA Galaxy Boca Juniors England's all-time No 1? Gordon Banks (excluding loans): Chesterfield > Leicester > Stoke > ??? New York Cosmos Tampa Bay Rowdies Fort Lauderdale Strikers Washington Diplomats Banks's main rival ... Peter Shilton: Leicester > Stoke > Nottingham Forest > ??? > Derby > Plymouth Coventry Southampton Wimbledon West Ham Cláudio Taffarel (excluding loans): Internacional > Parma > Atlético Mineiro > ??? > Parma Galatasaray Besiktas Fenerbahce Trabzonspor The man who denied England in 1998, Carlos Roa: Racing Club > Lanus > ??? > Albacete > Olimpo Real Sociedad Real Madrid Real Mallorca Real Zaragoza World Cup winner Dino Zoff: Udinese > Mantova > ??? > Juventus Torino Napoli Roma Lazio Jens Lehmann: Schalke > ??? > Dortmund > Arsenal > Stuttgart Bayern Munich Barcelona Milan PSG José Luis Chilavert: San Lorenzo > Real Zaragoza > Vélez Sarsfield > ??? > Penarol Schalke Strasbourg Sporting Lisbon Sheffield Wednesday Mark Schwarzer: Marconi Stallions > Dynamo Dresden > Kaiserslautern > ??? > Middlesbrough > Fulham > Chelsea > Leicester Bradford City Borussia Dortmund Brisbane Roar Brondby David James: Watford > Liverpool > West Ham > ??? > Portsmouth > Bristol City > Bournemouth Middlesbrough Manchester United Manchester City Millwall Petr Cech: Chmel Blsany > Sparta Prague > ??? > Chelsea > Arsenal Red Star Belgrade Rubin Kazan Rennes Real Mallorca David Seaman: Leeds > Peterborough > Birmingham > ??? > Arsenal > Manchester City Leicester Ipswich QPR Blackburn And finally, perhaps the best ever. Lev Yashin: ??? Spartak Moscow Lokomotiv Moscow Dynamo Moscow CSKA Moscow

Solutions

1:B - During his 18-month Villa tenure, Schmeichel became the first keeper to score a goal in the Premier League., 2:D - Schmeichel joined Sol Campbell and Sven-Göran Eriksson at Meadow Lane during the club's ill-fated era of big spending., 3:C - Chicago was the furthest the Mexico goalkeeper travelled from his homeland in his club career., 4:C - Banks was named the NASL goalkeeper of the year during his time in Florida., 5:B - Shilts was on the books of all four clubs, but only ever played for Southampton, where he stayed for five years., 6:A - Parma was Taffarel's last club. His car broke down on the way to complete a move to Empoli, and he took it as a sign from God that he should retire., 7:C - The Argentina goalkeeper, a Seventh Day Adventist and vegan, left the Balearic club to take a year-long religious retreat, 8:B - Zoff left Naples in 1972, a full decade before he lifted the World Cup at the age of 40., 9:C - Lehmann managed just five error-strewn appearances for the Rossoneri before returning to Germany., 10:B - The goalscoring custodian never got on the scoresheet in France, but did score the winning shootout penalty in the 2001 French Cup final., 11:A - It was Chris Kamara, then manager of the Bantams, who brought the Australian to England., 12:C - The England keeper memorably went up front for Stuart Pearce's City in a final-day meeting with Middlesbrough in 2005., 13:C - Cech's heroics for the Ligue 1 strugglers earned him a £7m move to Stamford Bridge., 14:C - Seaman earned his first England cap while playing at Loftus Road., 15:C - The 'Black Panther' played his entire career at Dynamo, a club with links to the Soviet interior ministry and KGB.

Scores