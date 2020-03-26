Football quiz: guess the missing clubs in these goalkeepers' careers
Let's start with one of the greats. Peter Schmeichel: Hvidovre > Brondby > Manchester United > Sporting > ??? > Manchester City
Ajax
Aston Villa
Aalborg
AEK Athens
Keeping it in the family ... Kasper Schmeichel (excluding loan moves): Manchester City > ??? > Leeds United > Leicester
Norwich
Nottingham Forest
Northampton
Notts County
Now a man better known for his kits than his clubs. Jorge Campos: Pumas UNAM > Atlante > ??? > Cruz Azul > Chicago Fire > Pumas UNAM
Real Madrid
Kashima Antlers
LA Galaxy
Boca Juniors
England's all-time No 1? Gordon Banks (excluding loans): Chesterfield > Leicester > Stoke > ???
New York Cosmos
Tampa Bay Rowdies
Fort Lauderdale Strikers
Washington Diplomats
Banks's main rival ... Peter Shilton: Leicester > Stoke > Nottingham Forest > ??? > Derby > Plymouth
Coventry
Southampton
Wimbledon
West Ham
Cláudio Taffarel (excluding loans): Internacional > Parma > Atlético Mineiro > ??? > Parma
Galatasaray
Besiktas
Fenerbahce
Trabzonspor
The man who denied England in 1998, Carlos Roa: Racing Club > Lanus > ??? > Albacete > Olimpo
Real Sociedad
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Zaragoza
World Cup winner Dino Zoff: Udinese > Mantova > ??? > Juventus
Torino
Napoli
Roma
Lazio
Jens Lehmann: Schalke > ??? > Dortmund > Arsenal > Stuttgart
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Milan
PSG
José Luis Chilavert: San Lorenzo > Real Zaragoza > Vélez Sarsfield > ??? > Penarol
Schalke
Strasbourg
Sporting Lisbon
Sheffield Wednesday
Mark Schwarzer: Marconi Stallions > Dynamo Dresden > Kaiserslautern > ??? > Middlesbrough > Fulham > Chelsea > Leicester
Bradford City
Borussia Dortmund
Brisbane Roar
Brondby
David James: Watford > Liverpool > West Ham > ??? > Portsmouth > Bristol City > Bournemouth
Middlesbrough
Manchester United
Manchester City
Millwall
Petr Cech: Chmel Blsany > Sparta Prague > ??? > Chelsea > Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade
Rubin Kazan
Rennes
Real Mallorca
David Seaman: Leeds > Peterborough > Birmingham > ??? > Arsenal > Manchester City
Leicester
Ipswich
QPR
Blackburn
And finally, perhaps the best ever. Lev Yashin: ???
Spartak Moscow
Lokomotiv Moscow
Dynamo Moscow
CSKA Moscow
Solutions
1:B - During his 18-month Villa tenure, Schmeichel became the first keeper to score a goal in the Premier League., 2:D - Schmeichel joined Sol Campbell and Sven-Göran Eriksson at Meadow Lane during the club's ill-fated era of big spending., 3:C - Chicago was the furthest the Mexico goalkeeper travelled from his homeland in his club career., 4:C - Banks was named the NASL goalkeeper of the year during his time in Florida., 5:B - Shilts was on the books of all four clubs, but only ever played for Southampton, where he stayed for five years., 6:A - Parma was Taffarel's last club. His car broke down on the way to complete a move to Empoli, and he took it as a sign from God that he should retire., 7:C - The Argentina goalkeeper, a Seventh Day Adventist and vegan, left the Balearic club to take a year-long religious retreat, 8:B - Zoff left Naples in 1972, a full decade before he lifted the World Cup at the age of 40., 9:C - Lehmann managed just five error-strewn appearances for the Rossoneri before returning to Germany., 10:B - The goalscoring custodian never got on the scoresheet in France, but did score the winning shootout penalty in the 2001 French Cup final., 11:A - It was Chris Kamara, then manager of the Bantams, who brought the Australian to England., 12:C - The England keeper memorably went up front for Stuart Pearce's City in a final-day meeting with Middlesbrough in 2005., 13:C - Cech's heroics for the Ligue 1 strugglers earned him a £7m move to Stamford Bridge., 14:C - Seaman earned his first England cap while playing at Loftus Road., 15:C - The 'Black Panther' played his entire career at Dynamo, a club with links to the Soviet interior ministry and KGB.
Scores
14 and above.
You've kept a clean sheet!
10 and above.
You're pretty tough to get past
5 and above.
You've let a few past you
0 and above.
You've had a shocker