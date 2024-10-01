Football presenter Richard Keys has claimed when Man United will sack Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is back in the news facing criticism from all corners.

Fans and pundits have heavily criticised the Dutch manager after his Man United team lost 3-0 against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

It was another poor performance from the Red Devils, who have failed to show any signs of improvement from last season after their 8th placed finish in the league.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford has spent heavily to invest in the squad this season but still they have not seen enough to feel that Ten Hag could be the right man to take the team forward.

Defeats against Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham in the league while their failure to beat FC Twente in the Europa League at Old Trafford has started speculation about the future of Ten Hag and now presenter Richard Keys has expressed his opinion on the topic.

Keys feels that Man United will take the decision to sack Ten Hag when they will get beaten by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Before their crucial away match at Villa, the Red Devils face Porto in the Europa League.

Richard Keys feels Man United manager Erik ten Hag will get sacked if they lost to Aston Villa. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“So here we are. United are 12th, having scored fewer goals at OT than either Liverpool or Spurs – facing a tricky European tie this week and almost inevitable defeat at Villa Park. Surely they’ll bring the curtain down on this sorry saga then?”

Ten Hag and the Man United players have a mountain to climb now as they come up against Unai Emery’s Villa side who have performed well this season.

Villa are fifth in the league and their current form is significantly better than Man United.

Erik ten Hag’s time at Man United coming to an end?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ten Hag and what decision will be made by the club in the near future but the signs are not good.

Man United are showing no chemistry on the pitch and it feels like they are a poorly coached team at the moment.

The players have no idea what to do and how to turn it around and in such cases, the manager is shown the exit door and that could be happening here soon.