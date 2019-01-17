Football player and athletic trainer from same South Carolina HS die unexpectedly days apart

The Spartanburg (SC) school district is in mourning this week. (Getty Images)

A high school football player and an athletic trainer from the same South Carolina school district died unexpectedly days apart over the weekend.

Nick Dixon, a star football player for Spartanburg high school, died Friday after complications from surgery, as confirmed by the school in a Facebook post. Coach Kenneth Bryant Rose, an athletic trainer for 25 years in the district, died Monday morning hours after Dixon’s vigil at the football field, again confirmed in a Facebook post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dixon, 18, underwent surgery Friday to repair his ACL and meniscus, but complications arose. He verbally committed to play at Wingate University the day prior, according to 24/7 Sports.

“The doctors did what they could to save him. Yeah, we wanted him to stay. Like the Bible says ‘I won’t let you suffer too long. I’ll bring you home.’ God knows us, when we don’t know ourselves,” Tim, Nick’s stepdad, said at the candlelight vigil. Friends and family called it a “homegoing” for Dixon.

Dixon was known as the team’s “lucky No. 7” and served as the Vikings’ captain, playing linebacker, defensive line and running back. He played in the SC/NC Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 2018, according to the school, and had several offers to play in college.

Hours after the candlelight vigil Sunday night, the 58-year-old Rose died unexpectedly from a blood clot after a brief stay in the hospital following surgery, according to the local NBC station WYFF. Both men were at Spartanburg Medical Center, per reports.

Story continues

“Coach Rose was such a vital part of our athletic program and VIKING family,” high school principal Jeff Stevens said in a statement. “He is one of the most knowledgeable and detailed oriented people I knew. “Just to think about the number of athletes he has dealt with over the past 25 years is overwhelming. He took extreme pride in his position here and we will miss him tremendously. Our Viking hearts break for his wife and two sons.'”

Rose, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1979-83, is survived by his wife, Dr. Meredith Rose, and two sons, Chase and Bryson.

On Tuesday a student athlete and teammate of Dixon’s collapsed during a basketball game and was revived by coaches, according to Fox Carolina. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors are conducting tests.

Athletic Director Todd Staley told the outlet the student is a basketball manager. Two coaches performed CPR and administered a defibrillator, he said. Fox Carolina reported that as of Wednesday evening district officials said the student “is OK and doing much better.”

Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker told the media that five members of the Spartanburg School District 7 community died suddenly this academic year. There are approximately 7,000 students and 1,200 employees in the district, per its website.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Report: Tourney nixes Ball’s team after $10K request

• Bob Costas announces his NBC career is over

• Deion Sanders has some advice for Heisman winner

• ’96 World Series MVP charged with child sex abuse

