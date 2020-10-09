Football pioneer Emmarae Dale meets her moment in history

Emmarae Dale has been part of big games her entire life. She knows what it's like to have pregame jitters, both as a fan and as a player.

But nothing could have prepared her for the first time she stepped on the field for the first practice as a member of her hometown Saskatoon Hilltops.

"I was at work and two hours beforehand I was so nervous. This was actually happening. My heart was racing. I was sweating. I had to tell myself to breathe. I knew I was stepping into something big," said the 22-year-old.

She met the moment.

On the same field on the east side of Saskatoon, not far from the banks of the South Saskatchewan River, where Dale spent hours as a young girl watching her older brothers practise for the 'Toppers, she put on her cleats, heaved on her shoulder pads and snapped on her blue-and-gold helmet.

In that moment, during that first practice in early September, Dale became the first woman on the roster of a Canadian Junior Football team.

WATCH | Dale credits brothers for helping pave path:

"I realized the responsibility of it after that first practice," she said. "I just thought I was a kid taking that next step. But then when it started sinking in, I definitely understood I was part of something bigger than myself. It's going to mean a lot, to a lot of people everywhere."

Dale is getting the full Hilltops experience so far at practice — being hit and tackled with the full weight of each player. It's exactly how she wants it.

"I've taken some pretty good shots. Pretty bruised up. No one is taking it easy and they're showing me what the league is about. That was expected. This is a challenge. A step up. You just have to persevere through it," she said.

Head coach Tom Sargeant says the five-foot-seven, 185-pound Dale is explosive on the field.

"She's always stood out. We scouted her during her time with the Valkyries," he said, referring to the Saskatoon team of the Western Women's Canadian Football League. "I have two daughters myself. This needed to happen. I'm just lucky to be a part of it."

She's the perfect candidate if there ever was one. This is not a PR stunt. — Hilltop team president Chris Hangen-Braun

Chris Hangen-Braun, team president and a former player on the Hilltops, says the support in the football community for having Dale on the team has been overwhelming.

"She's the perfect candidate if there ever was one. This is not a PR stunt," he said.

And more than anything, Dale knows who's watching her every move.

"This is going to pave the way for other girls and hopefully inspire girls everywhere that sports just don't have to be for boys," she said.

Dale says she doesn't mind shouldering this responsibility — she has a football family walking alongside her every step of the way. The youngest of six children, including four big brothers, Dale learned how to tackle in the family's backyard at an early age. They all played sports, running from field to field.

Trying to keep up with it all are a very busy and proud mom and dad, Wendy and Darren Dale.

View photos @SaskHilltops/Twitter More

"We have a calendar that I started making when the kids were young," Wendy said.

"It's about five feet long. Everyone's practices and games were on there. Soccer. Hilltops. We were always trying to figure out where we could go to see our children play."

Story continues